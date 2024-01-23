Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City

The event takes place on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

By: Jan. 23, 2024

A brand new Craft Beer Expo has been announced, Chester Craft Beer Expo will take place in Storyhouse on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

Chester’s Craft Beer Expo is a collaborative effort between Storyhouse and That Beer Place, Chester’s popular bottle shop and craft beer bar. Taking place in Storyhouse's Garret Bar and Theatre, the event promises to represent the best of the craft scene in a celebration of craft beer, with breweries attending from across the UK.

Brewery announcements will be made over the coming weeks and there will also be wine, spirits and cider available for those who like an alternative drink to beer. 

Craft Breweries Showcase: Get up close and personal with renowned breweries, who will be showcasing their picks of their delicious brews. Immerse yourself in the world of flavours, connect with the brewers, and enjoy the unique ambiance and view of the City, from Storyhouse's Garret.

Expert Talks: The expo is an invitation to explore a diverse range of craft beers from top breweries; engage with the brewers themselves in ‘Speakers Corner’, and learn about hot topics in the world of craft beer. Attendees can expect to enjoy a line-up of beers that represent a broad selection of beer styles that make up the craft scene. 

Food: The Kitchen at Storyhouse will prepare a selection of tasty street food style dishes to accompany the beer offerings. 

Exclusive Keepsakes: 

Each guest will receive a limited edition Chester Craft Beer Expo glass and a can of specially brewed craft beer to take home. There will also a range of merchandise on sale at the event. 

 

Tommy Biglin from Storyhouse said, We’re delighted to be partnering with That Beer Place for this unique event to bring together some of the best craft beers for the community to enjoy. It's about sharing good drinks and good times. 

 It's not just about the beer—it's the stories that pour with them. We’re creating a laid-back weekend where breweries themselves serve you their hand-picked brews, each with its own tale. Here, beer lovers and newbies unite over shared passions and great beer. adds Lisa Lord, Co-Founder of That Beer Place. 

Tickets for Chester Craft Beer Expo are on sale now from £17, book at Click Here  




