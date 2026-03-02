Storyhouse Women Festival Returns This Week

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Storyhouse Women will return to the Chester cultural centre this week with a vibrant programme of thought-provoking events and activities. The annual festival, now in its fourth year, will take place from 2-7 March.

Storyhouse Women is week-long celebration of empowerment and connection, and a place for urgent conversations. It was launched in 2023 following extensive consultation with individuals, women's groups and young people throughout the Chester community.

This year's festival has been curated by a group of women representing a variety of ages, heritage and social-economic backgrounds in the city and is a collective effort to address issues, celebrate diverse narratives and create momentum.

The programme opens on Monday, 2 March with a free drop-in Craftivism Workshop which will be held in The Kitchen from 3pm. Come along and help create banners and 3D hearts from arts materials and textiles on the theme of ending violence against women and girls and the ongoing global movement to end misogyny. No experience is needed and all materials are provided.

Then on Tuesday, 3 March join a powerful and thought-provoking discussion which promises to shine a light on the challenges and triumphs of women in sport from grassroots participation to elite competition.

From Lioncubs to Lionesses brings together athletes, advocates, coaches and industry leaders to explore how misogyny in sports is not confined to locker rooms and stadiums but is also embedded in media narratives, funding disparities, coaching opportunities and fan culture.

The event, taking place at 6.30pm in the Garret Theatre, will be a combination of expert talks, panel discussion, debate and discussion groups.

How to be a F*cking Lady, which takes place in the Garret Theatre on Thursday, 5 March, promises an unapologetic evening of feminist conversation, power and truth-telling.

Writer, academic, broadcaster and cultural critic Dr Katie Edwards will be joined by a dynamic panel of women in a sharp, fearless night of radical honesty, expert insights and unapologetic dialogue. This is not about table manners or dress codes, it's about negotiating power, identity and survival in a world shaped by misogyny and unconscious bias.

There are a series of events planned for Saturday, 7 March.

Join Chester Walk Club for a free morning stroll. The weekly social walk club for women aims to foster friendship, encourage movement and strengthen community among women in the city.

The circular walk on 7 March starts from Storyhouse at 9.30am and will cover approximately two miles including the river side and Grosvenor Park.

Raise Your Vibe, which takes place in the Garret Theatre from 10am to 3pm, is a day retreat designed to build connections and boost confidence, all in a safe, supportive and uplifting environment. It will include guided breathwork, a restorative sound bath, laughter yoga and more. Welcome pastries and juice and a nourishing lunch are also included.

Meanwhile at 1pm Fallen Angels Movement will present a free performance of FlawSOME Women in The Kitchen.

The powerful, pop-up performance is inspired by the International Women's Day 2026 theme Give to Gain. FlawSOME Women features two groups who have come together to share messages of positivity, hope and gratitude for women.

Chester Filmmakers take over the Storyhouse Cinema at 2pm for an hour-long showcase of shorts which will highlight films made by and about women to coincide with Storyhouse Women and in celebration of International Women's Day. The main event will be followed by a relaxed post-screening discussion in The Kitchen.

And the festival concludes with a special comedy night from Storyhouse's resident comedy collective TOKEN. The event in the Garret Theatre will be hosted by TOKEN founder Lulu Simons with her trademark cutting wit and waggish charm and will feature other members of the collective along with a special headliner.