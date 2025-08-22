Storyhouse Elders Festival Returns To Chester This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Storyhouse Elders Festival will return to Chester for five uplifting days of music, theatre, talks, photography, workshops, wellness and craft all celebrating creativity in later life.

From 13–17 October 2025, the building will come alive with events that explore, question and celebrate the richness of growing older. Everyone is welcome whether you're keen to try something new, reconnect with an old creative spark or simply want to join others for a joyful day out.

At Storyhouse, they believe it's never too late to start or to be seen. Through this festival, they challenge outdated perceptions of ageing and make space for older people to lead, perform, and be heard. You don't need to show your ID just bring your curiosity and join in.

Carys Williams, Head of Creative Communities at Storyhouse said “Storyhouse Elders is about visibility, voice and joy. Whether you're stepping on stage for the first time or just curious to try something new, this is a week where everyone is invited to be creative at any age.”

Monday opens with a big, bold launch event featuring local favourites Rock Choir alongside Sankofa Singers from Ready Generations, hosted by actor Nick Fry. Then head upstairs to the Garret Theatre for a powerful performance by Doms & Dahlias, a theatre company of African-Caribbean women, sharing stories through music, dance and memories of the Manchester music scene.

Tuesday is all about storytelling. Hear from Reverend Dr Andrea Russell, Director of Gladstone's Library, in a talk about her life shaped by books. Then join acclaimed poet and rapper Joy France, who began her performance career in her sixties, for a creative workshop on finding and writing your story.

Wednesday celebrates endurance, courage and connection. Be inspired by Rachel Smith — ocean rower, paramedic and double Guinness World Record holder — followed by Nicola Marshall, a grief counsellor and hypnotherapist, offering practical guidance on overcoming anxiety and trauma. Two guided walks through Chester explore the city's literary and historical landscape.

Thursday welcomes back festival favourite and award-winning photographer Jim Holmes, sharing powerful stories from the Mekong River and, closer to home, the River Dee.

Friday rounds off the week with actor Janice Fryett leading a workshop on voice, confidence and expression, followed by a joyful, intergenerational finale of song and performance in The Kitchen.

All events are Pay What You Can (£0–£5), making the festival as accessible as possible for all.