Storyhouse Announces Cast for THE SNOW QUEEN Beginning in December

Storyhouse has announced casting for its seasonal show The Snow Queen. The bewitching Hans Christian Anderson fairytale comes to the Storyhouse stage from 10 December to 15 January 2023 in an adaptation by Charles Way.

When shards of an enchanted mirror fly into Cei's eye, he falls under its spell. He becomes cold-hearted and the Snow Queen steals him away to her far-off land where, with Cei as her helper, she has a chilling plan - to freeze the hearts of all living things and rule supreme over a world of ice and snow.

Only little Gerda, Cei's childhood friend, believes he can still be rescued, and sets out on a thrilling immersive journey - for Gerda and the audience - through the changing seasons to save Cei and defeat the Snow Queen, meeting a cast of eccentric and memorable characters along the way.

Rosemarie Akwafo plays Gerda. Her previous stage credits include The Play That Goes Wrong for Mischief Theatre, Primary Playwrights (rehearsed reading, Soho Theatre) and Migration My Nation (National Youth Theatre).

Taona Matope is Cai. A graduate of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, his stage credits include The Wedding (Peepolykus), and, while at LIPA, Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing and Simon in Caucasian Chalk Circle.

Meanwhile the role of the Snow Queen will be played by Lucy Tuck. Her credits include The Borrowers (Tobacco Factory Theatres, Queens of the Coal Age and Beryl (New Vic Theatre), The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (Leeds Playhouse) and Sleeping Beauty (Bristol Old Vic).

The cast also includes Will Kirk (The Sicilian Courtesan/Between Eternity and Time, Richard Burton Theatre Company) as John/Daffodil/Fred/Laughing Robber, Kate Malyon (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, National Theatre, Chevalier D'Eon, Oxford Playhouse, Richard II, Shakespeare's Globe) as Mrs Fyn/Frederica/Robber Woman, Tom Richardson (Pitlochry Festival Theatre season 2022, Much Ado About Nothing US tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream/Julius Caesar, Storyhouse) who plays Mr Overskou/Snowdrop/JJ/Bae, Chloe Wade (Three Sisters, Canal Café Theatre and touring, The Middle, Pleasance Theatre, Future Safe, The Lowry, Upgraded for Amazon) as Elsa/Bindweed/Lily/Robber Girl and Flo Wilson (Small Island at The National Theatre, Henry V/The Tempest, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre York, Oliver Twist, Hull Truck, Mrs Wheatley in Sanditon) as Grandmother/Mrs Dear.

The production will be directed by Hannah Noone (Home, I'm Darling for The National Theatre/Theatr Clwyd, The Elixir of Love at The King's Head) and will feature a live electric band headed by singer-songwriter Mared Williams (Eponine in Les Miserables, West End) on stage, along with spectacular fight scenes, magical aerial sequences and a guaranteed snowy white Christmas.

Tickets start at just £18

And the new Storyhouse pricing options include special value dates for homegrown productions, extra member discounts for some performances on top of the usual 10%, and free tickets for nominated groups, schools or individuals in the Chester community.

Storyhouse Producer Helen Redcliffe says: "Storyhouse will be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland this Christmas as we embark on an unmissable adventure into the realm of The Snow Queen.

"I'm delighted we're now able to reveal the talented cast of actors who are going to take audiences on this magical journey, so wonderfully realised by Charles Way's adaptation and our brilliant creative team. It's going to be an unforgettable festive season."

About Storyhouse

Storyhouse is one of the UK's foremost cultural centres incorporating a library, theatres and a cinema. It is one of the country's most successful arts buildings, with more than one million customer visits each year.

The pioneering new library within Storyhouse, where members of the community work alongside city librarians, boasts the longest opening hours of any UK public library and is open every day until 11pm. It runs over 2,000 sessions a year for marginalised communities

The company also runs a highly successful theatre company and the country's most successful regional open-air theatre, in the city's Grosvenor Park and Moonlight Flicks open air cinema.

Storyhouse currently holds the official title as the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre and was the overall national winner in the 2018 Guardian Public Service Awards

Website: www.storyhouse.com

To subscribe, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201400®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storyhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/subscribe Twitter: @storyhouselive Facebook: www.facebook.com/storyhouselive

Address: Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

To become a member: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201400®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storyhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/storyhousecard