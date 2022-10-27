Stiles & Drewe's PETER PAN Flies Into Wolverhampton Next Month!

The legend of Peter Pan has been delighting children for over 100 years and this faithful new version is a festive adventure, perfect for the whole family by Bilston Operatic Company at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 8 - Saturday 12 November.

Featuring music and lyrics by the award-winning duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, we join Peter and the Darling family as they are whisked away to the famous land full of colourful characters including the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook. With a spectacular mix of swashbuckling adventure, jaw dropping flying, and an infectious score, Peter Pan is guaranteed to bring forth one's inner child, and send you reeling "Just Beyond the Stars."

Fergus Edwards plays Peter Pan, Maddie Evans is Wendy. Jett Austin Richards is Michael, Joseph Dowen is John. Lydia Hackett plays Mrs Darling with Jon Dempsey as Mr Darling. Dan Smith is Captain Hook, Zachary Hollinshead is Smee, Issy Checketts is Tiger Lily, Nikki Jewell is Liza and Amy Frost is the Storyteller.

Jack Baggott plays Mullins, Isaac Batt is Noodler, Max Dempsey is Slightly, Lara Maguire is Tootes, Kian Meredith is Curly and William Tyne is Nibs.

The cast is completed by a talented local ensemble.

PETER PAN - A MUSICAL AVENTURE is directed and choreographed by Laura Canadine.

Laura Canadine said; "We are having so much fun revisiting the story of Peter Pan in Stiles and Drewe's wonderful musical. As winter approaches it's the perfect show to lead us into the festive season. It's packed full of action and adventure as well as the most beautiful score and we can't wait to take the Wolverhampton audiences on an awfully big adventure!"

Stiles and Drewe are a multi award-winning musical theatre writing partnership whose shows have been seen all over the world and have been translated into many languages. Their scores include the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins, the Olivier Award-winning Honk!, which has been seen by more than 6 million people in over 8,000 productions, and the recent West End productions of Half A Sixpence and The Wind in the Willows. Their other shows are Soho Cinders, Betty Blue Eyes, Travels With My Aunt, Just So and Tutankhamun.

Remaining tickets for PETER PAN from 8 - 12 November are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk.