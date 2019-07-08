Stewart Francis to Launch Farewell Tour with INTO THE PUNSET

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, Stewart Francis embarks on a brand-new show, in this, his last tour EVER!!! See him before he heads off... INTO THE PUNSET.

When the pun stops.... STOP!

With even more dates added for this year, this is turning into a beast of a goodbye tour - beginning in Soho in Autumn last year and culminating at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in December this year. This will be Stewart's last and final stand-up gig - ever! - and so we're expecting a full house and not a dry eye within it. Brace yourself London, it's going to be emotional...

Winner of Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his 'perfectly crafted gags' and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it's time to sit back and enjoy his excellent jokes for the last time, on the last leg of his farewell tour.

Stewart has received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada, as well as here in the UK and Ireland. Amongst other shows he has appeared on are BBC's Mock The week, Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind and Not Going Out, Dave's One Night Stand, and C4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats.http://www.stewartfrancis.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You