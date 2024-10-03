Steven Brinberg and Rick Skye to Bring BARBRA AND LIZA LIVE! to the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barbra and Liza LIVE! will tour the UK before settling down in a two week run at the Charing Cross Theatre in London's West End. Starring Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) and Rick Skye ("Slice O' Minnelli"), Barbra and Liza Live! will preview in Glasgow on October 29th, then on to Edinburgh (10/30), Nottingham (10/31), Liverpool (10/01) and Blackburn (10/02) before opening at the Charing Cross Theatre on Wednesday, November 6th for a two week run. After sell-out shows in London and Dublin, Brinberg and Skye are celebrating these two icons together with musical director Nathan Martin.

The pair will perform the Broadway and movie hits of these incandescent stars in an unmissable night of music and comedy. Tickets for the Charing Cross Theatre are available at www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk.

Steven Brinberg updates "Simply Barbra" annually as the show travels the globe. The first show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli. "Simply Barbra" has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg has released two albums, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte and Karen Mason.

Rick Skye is a multi-award-winning performer, who has written and performed in a string of outrageous comic revues including "The Flip Side of Neil Sedaka" (Bistro Award), "MaCabaret - A Tabloid Fable," "The War of the Mama Roses," "It's Madame with an E" (performed with his indefatigable co-star, the one and only Madame), "Barbra and Liza Live!" (Leicester Theater and Dublin Theatre Festival), "Judy and Liza Together Again" (MAC Award, "Best Duo"), the international hit "A Slice O' Minnelli" (MAC Award, "Best Impersonation"), which has enjoyed successful seasons at The Edinburgh Festival, at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End and at the Dublin Theatre Festival, where he was awarded "Best Achievement in Performance" and "Liza Live!" (MAC Award, "Best Impersonation" and the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award). He was in the film The Big Gay Musical and is featured in Frank DeCaro's book "Drag! Under the Big Wigs of Show Business". He appeared in a one-man comedy entitled "Sleep at Your Own Risk" by Mathew Ethan Davis at the Downtown Queerly Festival. H most recently appeared as Kenny Canasta in "City and The Beast," a new comedy on Amazon Prime.

