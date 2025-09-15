 tracker
Steve Hackett Sets 'Best of Genesis and Solo Gems' UK Tour in 2026

Sep. 15, 2025
Steve Hackett Sets 'Best of Genesis and Solo Gems' UK Tour in 2026 Image
Guitar legend Steve Hackett has announced his Best of Genesis & Solo Gems 2026 UK Tour with 17 dates in October. For the tour, Hackett has introduced two new members to his band: Swedish keyboard wizard Lalle Larsson, who replaces longtime associate Roger King, along with Felix Lehrmann, the German drummer taking over from Craig Blundell.

Larsson and Lehrmann will take their places in Hackett's touring band alongside Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals), and Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards). The 2026 tour culminates with a return visit to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 26th October. Tickets are on sale now here.

Steve Hackett's innovative guitar work was an integral part of the classic Genesis catalogue from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977). 

Steve Hackett - Best of Genesis & Solo Gems 2026 UK Tour Dates:

Fri 2nd October                      Cambridge                Corn Exchange

Sat 3rd October                     Ipswich                       Regent Theatre

Sun 4th October                    Eastbourne               Congress Theatre

Tue 6th October                    Bournemouth            Pavilion Theatre

Wed 7th October                   Bristol                         Beacon

Fri 9th October                      Basingstoke              Anvil

Sat 10th October                   Torquay                     Princess Theatre

Sun 11th October                  Aylesbury                  Friars Waterside            

Tue 13th October                  Leicester                    De Montfort Hall

Wed 14th October                Birmingham               Symphony Hall

Fri 16th October                  Nottingham               Royal Concert Hall 

Sun 18th October                 Glasgow                   Royal Concert Hall

Tue 20th October                  Manchester               Bridgewater Hall

Wed 21st October                 Gateshead                Glasshouse

Fri 23rd October                  York                            Barbican

Sat 24th October                   Liverpool                    Philharmonic

Mon 26th October                 London                       Royal Albert Hall 

About Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the classic Genesis line-up between Nursery Cryme (1971) and Wind And Wuthering (1977). Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with Genesis, together with some of the most-loved tracks from his solo career, including a spectacular 2018 tour in which Hackett realised a long-held ambition to perform the works of Genesis live with his band and orchestra. A series of themed tours has since spotlighted many of the Genesis albums upon which Hackett played such a key role ,including a 50th anniversary celebration of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

This tour has been captured for posterity with the release of The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, a stunning audio/visual document of his show at the iconic London venue in October 2024 and released in 2025. In January 2024 Steve released his most-recent studio album The Circus and The Nightwhale, which was received with critical acclaim and great reviews. Both albums shot to the top of the Rock & Metal charts.

Photo Credit: Michaela Tilburg




