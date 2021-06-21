Stephen Joseph Theatre Launches New Film Of Alan Ayckbourn's THE GIRL NEXT DOOR

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph is launching a film of Alan Ayckbourn's latest play, The Girl Next Door, which has received four-star reviews from national newspapers this summer.

The 85th play by the prolific dramatist, who also directs, can be seen onstage at the SJT until Saturday 3 July. A film of the play, recorded in front of a live audience, will be made available on the theatre's website (www.sjt.uk.com) from 6pm on Monday 28 June to midnight on Sunday 4 July.

The Girl Next Door sees veteran actor Rob Hathaway stuck at home during the summer of 2020 with only his sensible older sister for company. Rob has little to do but relive his glory days when, as the star of the nation's favourite TV period drama National Fire Service, he ruled the roost as George 'Tiger' Jennings: wartime hero, and living legend among firefighters.

Then one day Rob spots a stranger hanging out the washing in the adjoining garden. But the neighbours haven't been around for months. So who is the mysterious girl next door? And why is she wearing 1940s clothing?

Alan Ayckbourn says: "I was born in 1939, so my earliest memories are of a sort of lockdown: of crowding into Anderson shelters or subway stations; of sleeping in deckchairs or on my mother's lap. Things have come full circle for me.

"The Girl Next Door is an affirmation of love across the generations - I hope it's positive and hopeful for those today crawling out of their metaphorical Anderson shelters blinking into the light."

The film features Bill Champion, Linford Johnson, Alexandra Mathie and Naomi Petersen.

The SJT's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: "We were delighted that part of the funding we received from the government's Culture Recovery Fund last year was to go towards filming our productions.

"It means that audiences who can't get to the theatre to see the show, for whatever reason, still have chance to see a high-quality version in the comfort of their own home, and Alan couldn't have got us off to a better start than with this hit play."

Written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn, assisted by the SJT's Associate Director (Carne Trust) Chelsey Gillard, The Girl Next Door is designed by Kevin Jenkins with lighting design by Jason Taylor. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG. Director of Photography is Daniel Abell.

Tickets for the film are £12 each, with a group ticket available at £15. A version of the film with added bonus features including interviews with Alan Ayckbourn and Kevin Jenkins costs £20.

Tickets can be bought via the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com from 10am on Tuesday 22 June.