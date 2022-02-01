Star Of ITV's Winning Combination Omid Djalili Brings Tour to Swindon This Weekend

Bound and Gagged Comedy has announced that, award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian, OMID DJALILI will be taking to the road with his rescheduled UK tour. The Good Times Tour will now begin in July 2021. The tour has also been extended through 2022.

And it could not come soon enough for Omid - after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid's performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid's stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Omid's drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.

Full tour dates: For tickets visit http://www.omidnoagenda.com/

22-Jan-22 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN

26-Jan-22 SOUTHPORT ATKINSON ARTS CENTRE

02-Feb-22 BRADFORD ST GEORGES HALL

03-Feb-22 FINCHLEY ARTS DEPOT

04-Feb-22 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILLION THEATRE

05-Feb-22 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE

06-Feb-22 INVERNESS EDEN COURT (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)

07-Feb-22 PERTH CONCERT HALL (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)

08-Feb-22 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)

09-Feb-22 NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE

10-Feb-22 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE

11-Feb-22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

12-Feb-22 CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL

13-Feb-22 BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

16-Feb-22 BARROW IN FURNESS THE FORUM

17-Feb-22 COVENTRY WARWICK ARTS CENTRE

18-Feb-22 CHELMSFORD CIVIC THEATRE

19-Feb-22 WARRINGTON PARR HALL

24-Feb-22 YEOVIL WESTLANDS

03-Mar-22 REDHILL HARLEQUIN THEATRE

04-Mar-22 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL

05-Mar-22 NOTTINGHAM PLAYHOUSE

11-Mar-22 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE

12-Mar-22 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE

15-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX

16-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX

18-Mar-22 BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL

19-Mar-22 BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION

25-Mar-22 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

26-Mar-22 ISLE OF WIGHT SHANKLIN THEATRE

01-Apr-22 EASTLEIGH THE POINT

02-Apr-22 READING HEXAGON

03-Apr-22 BARNSTAPLE QUEENS THEATRE

04-Apr-22 TORQUAY BABBACOMBE THEATRE

05-Apr-22 LAUNCESTON TOWN HALL

06-Apr-22 CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

07-Apr-22 EXETER CORN EXCHANGE

08-Apr-22 PETERBOROUGH THE CRESSET

15-Apr-22 LIVERPOOL THE AUDITORIUM/ECHO ARENA

21-Apr-22 HARROGATE THEATRE

22-Apr-22 BURNLEY MECHANICS

23-Apr-22 NORTHAMPTON ROYAL AND DERNGATE

28-Apr-22 STEVENAGE GORDON CRAIG THEATRE

29-Apr-22 SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE

30-Apr-22 CARDIFF ST DAVID'S HALL

01-May-22 SALFORD QUAYS THEATRE

18-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION

19-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION

20-May-22 HULL CITY HALL

21-May-22 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

04-Jun-22 AUSTRIA GLOBE WIEN

09-Jun-22 TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL

06-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE

07-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE

08-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE

09-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE

16-Jul-22 NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE

21-Jul-22 NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

07-Oct-22 LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE

08-Oct-22 ST ALBANS ARENA (RESCHEDULED FROM 28th and 29th JANUARY)

14-Oct-22 ALDERSHOT PRINCES THEATRE

15-Oct-22 BROMLEY CHURCHILL THEATRE

29-Oct-22 HASTINGS WHITE ROCK THEATRE

10-Nov-22 RADLETT CENTRE

25-Nov-22 MIDDLESBOROUGH TOWN HALL

26-Nov-22 HALIFAX NEW VICTORIA THEATRE