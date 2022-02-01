Star Of ITV's Winning Combination Omid Djalili Brings Tour to Swindon This Weekend
Multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.
Bound and Gagged Comedy has announced that, award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian, OMID DJALILI will be taking to the road with his rescheduled UK tour. The Good Times Tour will now begin in July 2021. The tour has also been extended through 2022.
And it could not come soon enough for Omid - after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.
Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid's performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid's stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.
With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.
A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
Omid's drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.
Full tour dates: For tickets visit http://www.omidnoagenda.com/
22-Jan-22 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN
26-Jan-22 SOUTHPORT ATKINSON ARTS CENTRE
02-Feb-22 BRADFORD ST GEORGES HALL
03-Feb-22 FINCHLEY ARTS DEPOT
04-Feb-22 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILLION THEATRE
05-Feb-22 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE
06-Feb-22 INVERNESS EDEN COURT (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)
07-Feb-22 PERTH CONCERT HALL (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)
08-Feb-22 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL (RESCHEDULED - NEW DATE TBC)
09-Feb-22 NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE
10-Feb-22 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE
11-Feb-22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
12-Feb-22 CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL
13-Feb-22 BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE
16-Feb-22 BARROW IN FURNESS THE FORUM
17-Feb-22 COVENTRY WARWICK ARTS CENTRE
18-Feb-22 CHELMSFORD CIVIC THEATRE
19-Feb-22 WARRINGTON PARR HALL
24-Feb-22 YEOVIL WESTLANDS
03-Mar-22 REDHILL HARLEQUIN THEATRE
04-Mar-22 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL
05-Mar-22 NOTTINGHAM PLAYHOUSE
11-Mar-22 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE
12-Mar-22 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE
15-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
16-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
18-Mar-22 BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL
19-Mar-22 BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION
25-Mar-22 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
26-Mar-22 ISLE OF WIGHT SHANKLIN THEATRE
01-Apr-22 EASTLEIGH THE POINT
02-Apr-22 READING HEXAGON
03-Apr-22 BARNSTAPLE QUEENS THEATRE
04-Apr-22 TORQUAY BABBACOMBE THEATRE
05-Apr-22 LAUNCESTON TOWN HALL
06-Apr-22 CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL
07-Apr-22 EXETER CORN EXCHANGE
08-Apr-22 PETERBOROUGH THE CRESSET
15-Apr-22 LIVERPOOL THE AUDITORIUM/ECHO ARENA
21-Apr-22 HARROGATE THEATRE
22-Apr-22 BURNLEY MECHANICS
23-Apr-22 NORTHAMPTON ROYAL AND DERNGATE
28-Apr-22 STEVENAGE GORDON CRAIG THEATRE
29-Apr-22 SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE
30-Apr-22 CARDIFF ST DAVID'S HALL
01-May-22 SALFORD QUAYS THEATRE
18-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION
19-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION
20-May-22 HULL CITY HALL
21-May-22 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
04-Jun-22 AUSTRIA GLOBE WIEN
09-Jun-22 TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL
06-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
07-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
08-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
09-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
16-Jul-22 NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE
21-Jul-22 NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
07-Oct-22 LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE
08-Oct-22 ST ALBANS ARENA (RESCHEDULED FROM 28th and 29th JANUARY)
14-Oct-22 ALDERSHOT PRINCES THEATRE
15-Oct-22 BROMLEY CHURCHILL THEATRE
29-Oct-22 HASTINGS WHITE ROCK THEATRE
10-Nov-22 RADLETT CENTRE
25-Nov-22 MIDDLESBOROUGH TOWN HALL
26-Nov-22 HALIFAX NEW VICTORIA THEATRE