Stage One Reveals Francesca Moody MBE, Eleanor Lloyd OBE and Tristan Baker as Mentors For 5 at 50 Initiative

With applications now open for the ‘5 at 50’ initiative in celebration of Stage One’s 50th anniversary, the first three mentors have been announced. The scheme aims to bring together a group of exceptional leading theatre producers to inspire and guide the next generation of talent. This career-defining opportunity for five exceptional early to mid-career producers highlights the charity’s ongoing and important impact on the industry.

Eleanor Lloyd OBE is a multiple Olivier Award-winning theatre producer based in London. She creates high-level work across the West End and Broadway and champions female and ethnically diverse theatre makers. Current and recent productions range from Witness for the Prosecution, Murder She Didn't Write and A Christmas Carol To Prima Facie on Broadway, Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, The Collaboration, Constellations and Emilia, alongside many other acclaimed plays that have earned Olivier Awards and enjoyed sell-out runs.

She comments, ‘I have been involved with Stage One since the very beginning of my career. As someone who came from the North West of England, with a desire to be a producer but no understanding of how the theatre business worked, Stage One was essential for me to be able to build a network, ask a million questions and work out how to make my way in the industry. I still remember attending their flagship West End Workshop many years ago – what I learnt there absolutely set me up to progress and I still use the basics to this day. I am very proud to sit on the Board of the organisation and see my role as a 5 at 50 mentor as vital to support the next generation of producers.’

Francesca Moody MBE is an Olivier Award-winning producer, best known for Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder. She co-led the Fleabag for Charity campaign and

helped establish the Theatre Community Fund, raising over £2 million to support theatre artists affected by Covid-19, for which she was awarded an MBE in 2022. She has produced numerous award-winning productions and last year announced a first look deal with Wells Street Films and Amazon Studios for Francesca Moody Productions.

She comments, ‘It's incredibly important for the industry to support individuals who have the passion, drive and guts to succeed as a producer. I’m thrilled to be a mentor for Stage One’s 5 at 50 programme and build relationships with individuals who are at a pivotal point in their career and full of energy and ideas.’

Tristan Baker co-founded Runway Entertainment in 2011 with Charlie Parsons. The company is a Tony, Olivier and Emmy award-winning independent theatre and film production company, dedicated to developing original shows and bringing captivating stories to life. His notable work includes the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games, the hit thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, Here and Now, the acclaimed Kinky Boots musical, and A Knight’s Tale.

He comments, "I’ve seen first-hand the extraordinary impact Stage One has had on so many members of my teams, many of whom have been mentored and nurtured through various programme. Having also mentored numerous Stage One alumni over the years, I’m delighted to continue my involvement as a mentor for 5 at 50."

2026 marks Stage One’s 50th anniversary of supporting Theatre Producers, particularly those with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and those who have been traditionally underrepresented in the industry.

This exciting initiative from Stage One is designed for emerging producers with clear plans to produce commercially in the West End and on national tours. ‘5 at 50’ will see 5 producers be given 1:1 mentoring from exceptional industry leaders. They will receive guidance over 12 months in skills, networks and practical knowledge needed to successfully produce at scale. Alongside mentoring, the individuals will have access to a bursary of £20,000 to cover living and professional development costs. In addition, Stage One will pledge to invest £50,000 matched funds into their next commercial venture.

Joseph Smith, CEO of Stage One comments, ‘We wanted to mark our 50th year by offering something impactful. 5 at 50 aims to provide a sustained opportunity for individuals who feel they are at the right point in their career to lead or co-produce on a large-scale commercial show. Mentoring is at the heart of Stage One’s offer so

we are excited to have five industry leaders, including Eleanor, Francesca and Tristan, join the programme. Each one has a dynamic career story and all are eager to share their knowledge and support the five talented producers who are ready to take that next step.’

The opportunity aims to support those who have the skills and experience in small and midscale producing and are ready to transfer this experience to their first West End or national touring production. Stage One particularly welcomes applications from underrepresented voices in theatre, ensuring that diverse stories and perspectives are brought to the stage. Applications are now open – see guidelines and apply here.

Stage One’s 50th anniversary plans will include ‘5 at 50’ and celebratory events alongside regular training, placement and investment programmes. These activities underscore its enduring commitment to the industry, having supported the career of hundreds of producers including Becky Barber, Matt Byham Shaw, Richard Darbourne, Simon Friend, Nia Janis, Chuchu Nwagu, James Seabright, Sarah Verghese and Jamie Wilson.

As part of the 50th, the Stage One is collecting memories, stories and quotes from producers who Stage One has supported over its 50-year legacy; If Stage One has supported you and your producing journey in someone way and you’d like to share your story, please click here.