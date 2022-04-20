Staff At Darlington Hippodrome Choose Three Charities To Support Throughout 2022 

From a shortlist of 19 local and national charities the staff at Darlington Hippodrome have chosen three charities to support through 2022 holding regular post-show bucket collections, challenges and online donations.

The three chosen charities are Anabelle's Challenge, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Darlington Assistance for Refugees.

13 year old Anaballe Griffin suffers from Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome - a rare genetic condition which causes collagen deficiency which means Anabelle is at daily risk of her internal organs and arteries spontaneously rupturing. Anabelle was diagnosed with this rare and incurable disorder aged just three. Anabelle's Challenge was set up to reduce the number of people being misdiagnosed or going undiagnosed by increasing public awareness and educating medical professionals to help find a cure.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds they may otherwise miss. Sounds that many people take for granted such as a doorbell, alarm clock and even danger signals like a fire alarm. Being aware of these sounds, thanks to a hearing dog, makes a real difference to deaf people's lives.

Darlington Assistance for Refugees makes an enormous difference to many lives which is so clearly evident with the current situation in the Ukraine. Being a refugee means reaching a foreign land after fleeing home in fear. It means leaving everything and everyone behind. Darlington Assistance for Refugees makes sure these men, women and children receive the warm welcome they deserve in a safe and friendly environment. The charity also ensures refugees get the support they need to rebuild their life in a new country.

To find out more about these charities and to donate online visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk