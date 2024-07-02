Stables Theatre And Arts Centre Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS By Jason Robert Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An exciting new production of Jason Robert Brown's much-loved musical opens at The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery in Hastings (UK) on September 17, 2024.

A contemporary song-cycle musical that ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up… or from break-up to meeting, depending on how you look at it. Written and composed by Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs For A New World), The Last Five Years is an intensely personal look at the relationship between a writer and an actress told from both points of view. The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie and Cathy. Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage), and Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met). The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect.

Making their Stables Theatre debut in this production are Christopher Lavender as ‘Jamie Wellerstein' and Bethan Boxall as ‘Cathy Hyatt'.

Returning to The Stables Theatre after their successful runs of ‘Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf' and ‘Doubt, A parable' are Director Hugo Trebels and Assistant Director & Stage Manager Jamie Seaton. Joining them is Musical Director Lesley Olivia van Egmond.

The Stables Theatre & Arts Centre

The Bourne, Hastings TN34 3BD

Box Office: www.stablestheatre.co.uk

or 01424 423221

Dates: Tuesday 17 September to 20 September 2024 at 7.30pm

Saturday 21 September 2024 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Tickets: £15.00, £12.00 concessions

