St Helens Theatre Royal To Change Christmas Pantomime Title Due To Pandemic

A show will go on!

Regal Entertainments announced today that their 2020 Christmas Pantomime at St Helens Theatre Royal has been changed, but a show will go ahead.

The curtain was due to go up on Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal from Sat 5 Dec '20 - Sun 3 Jan '21 and had previously announced Linda Robson in the lead role. However due to the government restrictions now enforced on theatres, it makes the current title not financially viable to continue with, Cinderella is one of the biggest productions in pantomime and carries many additional costs.

Pantomime producers, Regal Entertainments say they have worked tirelessly to look at alternative options for the festive season and they want to ensure that they can continue to provide top entertainment to its community and regular attenders this Christmas. They will now produce Beauty And The Beast, with all the high production values and comedy that audiences have come to enjoy, tickets will go on sale soon.

The new show will be fully adhering to social distancing measures, in order to keep the audience, staff, and the cast safe. They will make all the necessary changes in order to ensure they comply to the government guidance at the time, full details will be announced when the show goes on sale, changes will include reduced capacity auditorium, temperature checks, wearing of face masks, deep cleaning and pre-order drinks and confectionary, to ensure the venue is Covid safe.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager at St Helens Theatre Royal said: "This has been a very difficult decision to make, but we have to be guided by the government's rules at this time and we can't take the financial risk if we have to wait until November for a decision on whether we move away from socially distant shows, so changes have had to be made. We have now come up with an alternative Christmas show for St Helens, which will have all the high production values the customers have become used to, Beauty And The Beast has always been a firm St Helens favourite and we will ensure it's a fantastic, fully enjoyable, and a safe festive experience that the whole family can enjoy.

"I would also like to personally take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued support and loyalty through these very difficult times."

Ticket holders for Cinderella are being asked to assist the venue by being patient while changes are being made and they will be contacted first, and directly, as quickly as possible by the box office. The venue will be working throughout August to ensure all patrons that have pre-booked, are rescheduled/re-seated before the show goes on general sale. We will do everything we can to provide you with as close to the original booking as possible.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

