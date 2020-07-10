St Helens Theatre Royal Launch New Membership Scheme To Support Them Through Lockdown

St Helens Theatre Royal has launched a brand-new theatre membership scheme during the Coronavirus Pandemic, to appeal to its loyal patrons to support the venue to remain open through these difficult times. In return, members of the 'St Helens Royal Family Membership' will receive a whole host of exclusive benefits when attending the theatre.

The scheme is an annual membership, if you join in 2020, then the membership is valid until the end of December 2021.

The membership includes...

Special discounts available on Regal Entertainments Family shows throughout the year.

Priority booking periods on selected shows.

Free Programme for a Regal Production when attending twice a year.

10% off drinks and confectionery.

Free ticket exchange.

Season Brochures sent direct to your home.

Discounted tickets on other productions around the region.

Your name mentioned in the Pantomime programme.

Exclusive local restaurant/business offers.

A membership card and pack

Like most theatres across the UK, St Helens Theatre Royal was forced to close its doors and curtains over 100 days ago, with no performances taking place and resulting in no income coming into the venue, sales for forthcoming shows reduced by 95%, leaving the venue in a critical situation to continue paying bills out of reserves. The support of its loyal attenders is paramount in helping the venue fight to survive during these dark months.

St Helens Theatre Royal is run by Regal Entertainments' Chantelle Nolan and Jane Joseph and they currently received no funding from any government bodies.

St Helens Theatre Royal manager, Chantelle Nolan said: "These are very difficult times not only for St Helens Theatre Royal but for the industry as a whole. We have always talked about launching a membership scheme for the theatre as now is the perfect time. We hope that by our loyal attenders supporting their venue and allow us to stay open, we will reward our Royal Family members with some great benefits, not only at the theatre but also across the region.

"We will be back; we will be back stronger than before; we don't yet know when that will be. We will continually monitor the situation regarding coronavirus and follow the advice and guidelines from the Government's experts and public health agencies. The health of our audiences, staff and performers is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the theatre when we are able."

Become a Royal Family Member now by visiting www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/membership.

COST: £35 per year (launch offer, membership valid until end of December 2021) one off payment.

What ways can you help and support St Helens Theatre Royal?

Buy a theatre membership.

Buy gift vouchers.

Look ahead and book for future performances.

If your production has been rescheduled, move your tickets rather than request a refund.

Donate to the theatre rather than refund on cancelled shows.

