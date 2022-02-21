Spring Term Applications Are Now Open For London Theatre Runway's Associates Course

London Theatre Runway has announced that they will once again be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for their upcoming Spring term of their Associates Course!

Starting from Saturday 19th of March, the Associates Course will run for 8 weekends, with participants taking part in both days; Saturdays are designed to provide top-quality technical training, whilst Sundays connect participants with leading Casting Directors, Choreographers, Directors and Musical Directors in mock audition scenarios.

London Theatre Runway was created by Olivier Award-nominated Choreographer Matt Cole during the peak of the pandemic, to provide a safe and rewarding training programme for professional and graduate performers. LTR nurtures a non-competitive environment, where participants are encouraged to enhance their current talents, build on confidence and learn new skills, whilst working alongside some of the industry's finest creatives.

This term's workshop leaders include Matt Cole (Choreographer of Fiddler on the Roof, Footloose, Flashdance, Berlin Berlin and Oklahoma!), Stuart Burt (Casting Director of Cabaret, & Juliet, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Sister Act), Richard Beadle (Musical Director of Hamilton, Calendar Girls, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and Hair!), Felicity French (In-house Casting Director for Cameron Mackintosh Limited - shows include Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins) , Pearson Casting (Casting Directors of Six, Rent and Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), Ashley Nottingham (Top Hat, Singin' in the Rain and Strictly Come Dancing - It Takes Two), Fabian Aloise (Choreographer of Bring It On, Wicked Das Musical, Evita and Madagascar), David Grindrod (Casting Director of Waitress, Back to the Future, Only Fools & Horses and Mamma Mia! worldwide), and Adam Penford (Current Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse - Directing credits also include A Christmas Carol, Holes, Wonderland and Watership Down)

Leading LTR's technique sessions on a Saturday will be the multi-talented core staff team: Dilly Greasley (Ballet), Jason Yang-Westland (Jazz), Genevieve Nicole (Jazz), Matt Samer (Singing Technique), Connagh Tonkinson (Singing Technique), Annabel Mutale Reed (Acting) and Dean Johnson (Acting). Musical Director Flynn Sturgeon will be re-joining the team as accompanist for mock audition sessions, whilst Magnetic Studios (Lindsay Atherton and Alex Christian) will be returning to deliver in-house mock dance audition workshops each Sunday.

Last year, London Theatre Runway welcomed over 150 professional performers who were dedicated to perfecting their craft. Since launching in 2020, many of LTR's participants have achieved their goals of improving technique and booking additional auditions, which has helped them to secure jobs in the West End, on UK tours and in leading production companies worldwide.

Programme Director Harry Winchester said "After a very successful few years, we're delighted to be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this Spring. We've already met so many wonderful performers through our programmes, and we're excited to welcome back those familiar faces, alongside some brand new members. Whether you are an experienced Dancer who wants to improve their vocals, or a strong Actor-Singer who wants to gain confidence in movement, there is a class for everybody!"

Course Founder and Olivier-Award nominated Choreographer Matt Cole said "I firmly believe the ethos behind LTR helps people to achieve their goals through training and connecting people to the industry. We provide a safe environment that is judgement free, where people can explore their talents and push themselves beyond their perceived capabilities. We first believed that London Theatre Runway may have only lasted the duration of one term, but LTR has since continued to grow, and we cannot wait to begin our next term."

For more information and to apply, head to www.londontheatrerunway.com