Spooktacular Halloween Lakeside Trail Returns To Cheshire This Autumn

The North-West's favourite Halloween event is back for 2024 with lots of new spooky twists.

The Halloween Lakeside Trail takes place at Partridge Lakes in Culcheth, Warrington from Friday 4 October to Thursday 31 October 2024, and early bird tickets are on sale now.

This is the second year of the event on the 70-acre site set in the idyllic Cheshire countryside.

Last year the most popular dates and times, including weekends and Halloween, sold out quickly, and organisers are advising visitors to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Halloween Lakeside Trail is an enchanted walk where you can immerse yourself in a wickedly fun family-friendly experience.

As dusk falls, embark on a magical quest through the mystical forest where you will wander through Skeletons' Hollow, dance with friendly ghosts and journey through the woodland spider's tunnel to the magical witches' lair.

The captivating lakeside trail is perfectly spooky, not scary, and where Halloween magic comes to life. So, get ready for an unforgettable adventure for the whole family around the stunning dog-friendly venue.

In addition to the trail, there is a free-to-enter welcome hub featuring live music, exciting food outlets, Halloumination, Pizza in the Box, Spoon Desserts and Patridge Café serving classic hotdogs, burgers, fries and themed Halloween ice cream with more to be confirmed.

There will also be a range of drinks and licensed bars offering some tasty spooky themed menus, while the ever-popular toasted marshmallows and lakeside fire pits will be making a return this year.

To ensure nobody misses out, the dog-friendly attraction will also have plenty for your four-legged friends, selling dog treats and accessories, and the dog-friendly café will be open.

Meanwhile due to the popularity of the ‘Haunting' Trail in 2023, the terrifying version of the attraction is going to reopen in 2024 as the Halloween Lakeside Terror Trail.

Visitors are invited to face the horrors along the trail, where the murky waters hold a chilling secret. Years ago, a group of dangerously disturbed inmates wreaked havoc in a nearby prison, pushing guards into desperate measures. The officers, fearing for their lives, executed the inmates and dumped their bodies into the lake under cover of night.

Now, as Halloween descends, their restless spirits rise from the depths. Half-zombie, half-man, and driven by a thirst for revenge, they stalk the fog-draped trail to drag unsuspecting victims into the dark waters where their own lives were viciously ended.

Dare you brave the treacherous path where each step could be your last, and try to survive their deadly pursuit to reach the trail's end?

The Halloween Lakeside Terror Trail will run on Friday 11, 18 and 25 October and 1 November, when the family-friendly main trail will not be open.

The terror trail welcomes guests aged 14 and over, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. And only 18+ will be allowed to enter the trail after 7pm.

Event manager and Halloween Lakeside Trail organiser Barbara Ikin said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back for 2024. We had great feedback in 2023 and were lucky to welcome thousands of visitors to our venue.

“We've been planning the event since the doors closed last year and have lots of exciting additions for 2024 that we can't wait for you to see. The trail this year is going to be more immersive than 2023 and should be the perfect setting to make unique Halloween memories with the family which will last a lifetime.

“The event is family-friendly, and like most events here at Partridge Lakes your pets are welcome as well. We're a dog-friendly venue, and dogs are welcome around the trail.

“If you're thinking of booking, I'd advise you to take advantage of our early bird tickets; we've been overwhelmed with the positive response from families who visited in 2023, and who are planning to join us again. We expect our most popular evenings to sell out fast, as they did last year, so book early to avoid disappointment.

“Due to the popularity of our ‘Haunting' evenings, a scary version of our trail will also be making a return for 2024.”

The Lakeside Trail is the perfect Halloween-themed night out for all the family. Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased from the website at www.halloweenlakesidetrail.co.uk.

