Special Guests Set For THE WOW SHOW WITH JUDE KELLY

WOW - Women of the World has announced the initial line up of special guests appearing in The WOW Show with Jude Kelly, WOW's Edinburgh Festival debut show taking place at Assembly Rooms as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 31 July 2025 - 10 August 2025.

Led by WOW Founder Director and trailblazing theatre director Jude Kelly CBE, The WOW Show follows its 2024 national tour to bring powerful stories and bold conversations to the Edinburgh Festival, with a special guest joining each show from politics, comedy, theatre and TV.

The first special guests announced joining Jude Kelly include comedians Shaparak Khorsandi (31 July), comedian and actor Sindhu Vee (1st August), Sikisa (2nd August), Member of Parliament Jess Phillips (3rd August), comedian and novelist Amy Mason (5th August), Member of the Scottish Parliament Nicola Sturgeon (6th August), actor Miriam Margolyes (7th August) and actor and comedian Jessica Fostekew (10th August). Further names are to be announced.

The world is on fire, and the news feels relentless. Rights are being rolled back across the globe, and the UN says gender equality is still 286 years away. However, WOW – Women of the World believes there's still much to celebrate. Join Jude Kelly and special guests for powerful stories and bold conversations as we take a fresh look at feminism today.

Each guest will join Jude on stage for hilarious and insightful conversations into their lives and careers. From money to sex, bringing up boys to ageing, each show will feature crowdsourced ideas and actions from the audience, as together we discuss, rage and celebrate the state of the world today.

Over the past 15 years, WOW Festivals and events have taken place in 45 locations on six continents celebrating women, girls and non-binary people. Attracting five million people worldwide, WOW has supported thousands of activists, brought previously taboo subjects into mainstream dialogue and acted as a catalyst for the launch and success of countless campaigns. In its 15th anniversary year, events and festivals take place in Baltimore, Athens, Istanbul, Lahore, Rio de Janeiro, Rotherham, Edinburgh, across the North East of England and Gladstone, Australia.