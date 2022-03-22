Soweto Gospel Choir Will Tour the UK With First Performances in London in 16 Years

Winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for their latest album "Freedom", a collection of songs which celebrate and commemorate South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir now bring their "Freedom" concert to the UK in honour of the father of their rainbow nation, Nelson Mandela.

The tour, presented by Andrew Kay, will begin on Saturday 15 October at the Darlington Hippodrome and will run through to Wednesday 26 October. There will be a national press night at London's Cadogan Hall on Tuesday 18 October. Apart from Edinburgh, Soweto Gospel Choir has not been seen in the UK in 10 years and this tour marks the first time the Choir will be performing in London since 2006.

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's democratic movement, the three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics.

Comprising a line-up of South Africa's best vocalists, these amazing performers have been spreading sheer joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades. The Choir has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, the late Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

In this uplifting and joyous repertoire, the Choir will perform a rousing programme of freedom songs celebrating the life of the father of their Rainbow Nation, Nelson Mandela, as well as international gospel classics, including a spine-tingling take on Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and an extraordinary rendition of "Amazing Grace", which has had over 17 million views on YouTube.

"The Soweto Gospel Choir members are thrilled to tour the United Kingdom after so many years of absence," producer Andrew Kay said. "The group continues to inspire fans worldwide, but the reaction we get from audiences in the United Kingdom is unforgettable. We hope that our uplifting message of hope, faith and joy reaches audiences new and old on this special return visit as we celebrate the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela."

Tour Dates

Sat 15 Oct 7.30pm DARLINGTON Hippodrome 01325 405405

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Soweto-Gospel-Choir

Sun 16 Oct 7.30pm WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre 01902 42 92 12

grandtheatre.co.uk

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/soweto-gospel-choir/

Tue 18 Oct 7.30pm LONDON Cadogan Hall 020 7730 4500

cadoganhall.com

Thu 20 Oct 7.30pm MALVERN Festival Theatre 01684 892277

malvern-theatres.co.uk

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/soweto-gospel-choir-freedom/

Fri 21 Oct 7.30pm ABERYSTWYTH Arts Centre 01970 623232

aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

Sat 22 Oct 5pm & 8pm MANCHESTER Stoller Hall 0333 130 0967

stollerhall.com

https://stollerhall.com/whats-on/soweto-gospel-choir/

Sun 23 Oct 7.30pm BIRMINGHAM Town Hall 0121 780 3333

bmusic.co.uk

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/soweto-gospel-choir-present-freedom

Tue 25 Oct 7.30pm HULL City Hall 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Wed 26 Oct 7.30pm BRADFORD St George's Hall 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/soweto-gospel-choir-freedom#scr-moreinfo