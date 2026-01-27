Southbank Centre Honours Alexander McQueen at Multitudes Festival

A new concert will commemorate Alexander McQueen's impact on fashion and art.
The Southbank Centre has announced the full line-up for the return of Multitudes, its multi-arts festival powered by orchestral music, running from 16-30 April 2026 as part of the centre's 75th anniversary year.
A centrepiece of the festival's programme is Un-natural Harmony: The Sound of Alexander McQueen (29–30 April), a major new collaboration between the London Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Ames, and John Gosling, McQueen's longtime music director and collaborator. The multi-arts concert is a reimagining of the music which inspired Alexander McQueen's most iconic fashion runways in a live orchestral setting.
Bringing to life the soundworld that defined McQueen's theatrical, subversive runway shows, the performance reworks their rich, textural music through a live score, by co-creative directors John Gosling and Robert Ames. Under the direction of Elayce Ismail, the concert features a new film by Douglas Hart and Eddie Whelan, and a live performance choreographed by the critically acclaimed Holly Blakey.
The concert draws together an eclectic and emotionally charged repertoire spanning centuries and genres, reflecting Gosling and McQueen's collaboratively bold and fearless approach to music as a narrative force. From Purcell's lyrical Dido and Aeneas and Handel's Sarabande to the stillness of Mozart's II. Adagio: Piano Concerto No.23, Un-natural Harmony: The Sound of Alexander McQueen weaves together an evening of music that moves between beauty and brutality, restraint and excess. These canonical works are set against contemporary popular music that featured prominently in McQueen's runways, including The Rolling Stones' Paint It, Black and the last track of the designer's final runway, Plato Atlantis – Lady Gaga's Bad Romance.
Launched in 2025 to critical and audience acclaim, Multitudes reimagines the orchestral music experience by fusing it with fashion, dance, film, circus and visual art. The multi-arts festival features all six of the Southbank Centre's six Resident Orchestras – Aurora Orchestra, Chineke! Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Sinfonietta, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, and the Philharmonia Orchestra – alongside a stellar lineup of world-class musicians, musical ensembles, dancers, visual artists and filmmakers.
Having attracted 59% new bookers to the Southbank Centre's classical music programme in its debut year, Multitudes looks to the future of classical music through bold, interdisciplinary work that expands the possibilities of the orchestral experience while celebrating its scale, power and emotional depth. The festival sits within the Southbank Centre's visionary Spring/Summer classical season, building on its 75-year history as one of the UK's foremost presenters of classical music.
On her composition for An Evening with an Immigrant, Laura Mvula, MOBO Award-winning singer and composer, said: “It's been really exciting for me to approach An Evening with an Immigrant as a composer responding to Inua's beautiful poetry; it's a collaboration and process that really resonates with me. In An Evening with an Immigrant, Inua has managed to voice so many stories in his unique, poignant and critically important style. It's a pleasure to create music that both deepens and highlights the show's incisive, urgent and bold words.”
Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: “Multitudes reflects the Southbank Centre's belief that classical music is a living art form, shaped by new exchange between artists and collaboration across artistic disciplines. It excites younger audiences and first time attenders, bringing them into an encounter with the full force of classical music via diverse artistic touchpoints. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, the festival looks forward – drawing on the depth of the classical canon while opening it up to new ways of experiencing live performance. Multitudes invites audiences to encounter orchestral music afresh, and situates its place within the Southbank Centre as a forward-looking, evolving art form, deeply connected to a wider culture around it.”
Tickets for the full Multitudes programme will go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Wednesday 26 January and the general public on Friday 28 January.
