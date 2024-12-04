South Asian Dancers, Actors and Singers Sought For New Musical Comedy COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical, based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 29 May 2025 where it will run until Saturday 21 June 2025.

Producers are looking for South Asians to join the cast. If you're an exceptional dancer, singer and actor from a South Asian background, send your CV, contact details, headshot and a short audition video (2 minutes maximum) showing off your skills to comefallinlovecasting@gmail.com.

All genders are invited to submit. Closing date for submissions of interest is 7th January 2025. Please note submission does not guarantee an audition. Auditions will start on Monday 13th January 2025 - successful applicants will begin rehearsals in London on 14th April 2025 and performances at Manchester Opera House from 29th May 2025 until 21st June 2025. Full details on comefallinlovemusical.com.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical will be set in the UK and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new songs created for the production.

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young British Indian woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her strict father that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls in love with Rog, a rich, charming British boy who is her father's worst nightmare. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree Rog win over her traditional father?



The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O'Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Associate Choreography â€“ Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End) and Casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Comments