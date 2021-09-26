Sounds Like Chaos and The Albany Present DIRT

DIRT is the fresh, grimy, youthful energy of London, exploring the climate emergency from the point of view of Lewisham's diverse communities, a choir of voices jostling to tell their story, fusing tales from the past with plans and hopes for the future. A multi-faceted creative journey engaging often excluded communities in the climate emergency debate, this mammoth project, devised collaboratively by the young people from Sounds Like Chaos, comprises original show DIRT and a series of accompanying films made in collaboration with VIDEOfeet and composer Keir Vine. The project has also commissioned 7 young artists to respond to the source material and themes, resulting in a rich collection of voices and artworks including zines, podcasts, film, sound art and community gatherings to share the journeys, history and connections that have converged to underscore the diversity of cultures living in this city while exploring the challenges facing the diaspora communities of Lewisham today. DIRT opens at The Albany on Fri 22 Oct alongside the films and artists commissions, which will be available from soundslikechaos.com.

Combining their own climate change research with real stories, told through interviews with local young people and their families and drawing on the traditions of oral storytelling, a multitude of characters come forth to evoke their ancestors' tales of migration from across the globe. DIRT weaves through sibling arguments across Lewisham and Ghana; to love stories on the RMS Mauretania sailing from Jamaica in the 1950's; Irish family land feuds; mothers travelling to the UK alone leaving their children in Latvia, hoping one day to send for them. The show utilizes the powerful perspective of youth, attempting to comprehend their ancestors' decisions and their own future actions in the time of global climate emergency.

DIRT brings together a uniquely diverse creative team from Sounds Like Chaos, a professional theatre company led by 36 young people aged 12-25 from diverse backgrounds living in Deptford, along with digital specialists and climate change activists. Directed by Roisin Feeny and Gemma Rowan, Sounds Like Chaos are unique in the way they work with young people, giving a stage to their personal, political and artistic voices and visions. As well as co-creating the performance itself and its accompanying elements, DIRT counts on a team of paid teenage Digital Marketing Associates, working alongside the press and marketing team to create and disseminate information and publicity about the projects and its themes, using the language, visuals and channels of their peers.

DIRT is co-produced by The Albany and supported using public funding from Arts Council England.

Tickets for this production £5 (+booking fee) and it is FREE for people aged 25 and under. For those who would like to share the joy and magic of theatre, an optional £10 Pay It Forward ticket allows those who cannot afford the ticket price to see it for free.

Gavin Barlow, Chief Executive of The Albany, said: "Original, high energy, always fun and totally compelling, our productions with Sounds Like Chaos are always a highlight of the Albany programme. DIRT is their most ambitious production yet, a unique look at the climate crisis through personal stories, uncovering the complexities beneath the surface. This is a real case of young people leading the way. Be prepared to come away with a completely different perspective on one of the most critical issues facing us right now."