Soho Theatre Reveals Cast and Creatives For Miriam Battye's THE VIRGINS

Soho Theatre has announced the cast for THE VIRGINS by Miriam Battye (Strategic Love Play, Succession), and directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart (Paradise Now!, Grud), a new play following a group of teenage friends as they prepare for a big night out. Performing in the play are: Zoë Armer as Anya, Alec Boaden as Mel, Ella Bruccoleri as Jess, Anushka Chakravarti as Chloe, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Phoebe, and Ragevan Vasan as Joel.

Directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart, THE VIRGINS will be staged in Soho Theatre's Main House next year, 29 January to 7 March. Press Night: Thursday 5 February.

Also announced today, THE VIRGINS creative team are:

Set and Costume Designer: Rosie Elnile

Lighting Designer: Bethany Gupwell

Sound Designer: Anna Clock

Casting Director: Polly Jerrold CDG

Intimacy Director: Raniah Al-Sayed

Costume Supervisor: Megan Rarity

Production Manager: Davin Patrick for The Production Family

Production Wellbeing Support: Artist Wellbeing

Executive Producer: David Luff

"There's a boy in my living room. I'm not prepared for this."

Friday night. Four girls. Two boys. Alone in a house. Some of them are in love. Most of them are virgins. Everyone's pretending they know what they're doing.

Tonight's the night they stop pretending.

This is Miriam Battye's (Strategic Love Play, Succession) The Virgins: a funny and devastating fever dream of desire and teenagerhood, directed by Olivier-nominated Jaz Woodcock-Stewart (Paradise Now!, Grud, The Glass Menagerie).

Miriam Battye's The Virgins is part of a season of in-house produced new writing in Soho Theatre's Main House that started with the current production of Eoin McAndrew's Verity Bargate Award-winning and critically-acclaimed Little Brother, David Ireland's Most Favoured, Sarah Power's Welcome to Pemfort and Dave Harris's Tender.