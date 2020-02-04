Smith Scripts Has Published David Robson's AFTER BIRTH OF A NATION

Smith Scripts, one of the fastest-growing independent play publishers in the United Kingdom, has published AFTER BIRTH OF NATION by acclaimed playwright David Robson.

Scripts and production rights are available at:

https://www.smithscripts.co.uk/product/after-birth-of-a-nation-by-david-robson/

The award winning farce, exploring themes of race, gender, and politics first premiered to sold-out audiences at City Theater Company. Set in 1915, on the night of the first-ever White House movie screening, First Daughter Margaret Wilson must find a way to break with her past and become her own woman. Yet at the showing of the infamous epic The Birth of a Nation she is forced to fend off advances from a young minister, confront racial intolerance, and somehow live up to her duty to her father and to her country without completely losing her mind.

David Robson's plays include BY THE EYE; WITHOUT CONSENT; BIRTHRIGHT (PlayPenn semi-finalist); CLAY WARRIOR; MULEHEADED; PLAYING THE ASSASSIN (Philadelphia Critics' Best Play Nomination); PLAYING LENI (co-written with John Stanton); A FEW SMALL REPAIRS; MAN MEASURES MAN (Barrymore Award nomination); and AFTER DENMARK. Work has been produced by TheaterWorks Hartford, Delaware Theatre Company, Penguin Rep, InterAct Theatre Company, and Act II Playhouse, among others.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You