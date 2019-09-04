Sir Michael Parkinson Will Appear at Darlington Hippodrome

Sir Michael Parkinson is to embark on a 7 date tour across the north of England including an evening at Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 9 February, 2020.

Broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson is to embark on a 7 date live tour across the north of England and will be coming to Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 9 February next year. An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

From Mohammad Ali to Brian Clough, Madonna to Orson Welles, John Lennon to Fred Astaire and Mel Gibson to Meg Ryan, 'Parky' has interviewed everybody who's anybody during a career spanning more than 60 years. In conversation with his son Mike and sharing highlights from the Parkinson archive, this is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey, from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Sir Michael Parkinson said: "I am delighted to be bringing this tour to my neck of the woods, and look forward to seeing audiences at a theatre near them."

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is at Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 9 February 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





