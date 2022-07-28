Simon Day and Friends Announce National Tour Set For Autumn 2022

Best known as one of the stars of The Fast Show and Bellamy's People, with Paul Whitehouse, Simon Day takes to the road this autumn with his new show Simon Day and Friends.

On a tour that runs from September to November and stretches across the length and breadth of England and Scotland, Day is accompanied by a rich array of some of his most loved and instanttly recognisable characters, including blazer wearing music hall legend Tommy Cockles, the acclaimed Yorkshire poet Geoffrey Allerton, unlikely eco warrior Dave Angel and reformed violent criminal Tony Beckton.

Simon Day was born in 1962 and grew up in Blackheath, London. He discovered a talent for stand-up in his twenties, winning a Time Out Best New Act award in 1991. After working with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, he starred in BBC TV's classic The Fast Show. His memoir, Comedy and Error, was published in 2012 and he has had two series of The Simon Day Show on Radio 4. Day starred in the sitcom The Function Room on Channel 4. With film credits including Shakespeare In Love, Run Fatboy Run and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and extensive TV credits including Heartbeat, Red Dwarf, Jonathan Creek, Holby City, Skins and of course, The Fast Show, Simon is a legend of the small screen.

Tour Dates

Sept 14 Hawth Studio Crawley https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188433®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk%2FThe-Hawth?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Sept 29 St James Guernsey Guernsey https://stjames.gg/event-directory/

Sept 30 Old Market Thetre Brighton https://www.theoldmarket.com

Oct 5 Glee Nottingham https://booking.glee.co.uk/14116

Oct 6 Bath Comedy Festival Bath https://www.bathcomedy.com

Oct 8 Swindon Arts Centre Swindon https://swindontheatres.co.uk

Oct 13 Just The Tonic Leicester https://www.justthetonic.com/leicester-comedy

Oct 15 Royal Spa Centre Leamington Spa https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173630550

Oct 19 Stage Door Southampton https://thestagedoor.org.uk/

Oct 20 Groundlings Theatre Portsmouth www.groundlings.co.uk

Oct 21 The Astor Theatre Deal https://theastor.co.uk/

Oct 27 Glee Birmingham https://booking.glee.co.uk/19212

Oct 29 Outside The Box New Malden www.outsidetheboxcomedy.co.uk

Nov 2 Cliffs Pavilion Southend https://southendtheatres.org.uk/online/seatSelect.asp

Nov 3 Just the Tonic Reading https://www.justthetonic.com/reading-comedy

Nov 5 The Stand Glasgow www.thestand.co.uk/

Nov 6 The Stand Edinburgh www.thestand.co.uk/

Nov 7 The Stand Newcastle www.thestand.co.uk/

Nov 9 Polar Bear Club Hull https://www.polarbearmusicclub.co.uk/whatson/simon-day

Nov 10 Old Fire Station Carlisle www.oldfirestation.carlisle.city

Nov 11 Beggars Theatre Millom https://beggarstheatre.com

Nov 12 Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough www.sjt.uk.com

Nov 13 Town Hall Middlesbrough www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

Nov 19 Kino Teatr Hastings https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kinoteatr/t-lnklpyn

Nov 26 Brookside Theatre Romford https://brooksidetheatre.ticketsolve.com/