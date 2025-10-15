Simbi Akande and Nadim Naaman Will Lead MY FAIR LADY at the Mill at Sonning

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End stars Simbi Akande and Nadim Naaman will play Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins

in Lerner and Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY at the Mill at Sonning, directed by Joseph Pitcher.

With an unforgettable score including songs ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?’, ‘On The Street Where You Live’ and ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, My Fair Lady by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe is a beloved musical theatre classic.



Director Joseph Pitcher returns to The Mill at Sonning following his award winning success with Gypsy, and critically acclaimed productions of High Society and Guys & Dolls.

Performances run November 20 - January 17.

Meet the Cast

Simbi Akande (Eliza Doolittle) was Peggy/Maria in Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre) ‘Jill’ in Mother Goose (Duke of York and UK Tour) Izzy in The Great British Bake Off - The Musical (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham) The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre).



Nadim Naaman (Henry Higgins) recently starred as The Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera (International Tour). He has also played Raoul (West End and Greece). Other notable credits include Broken Wings (West End and Middle Eastern Tour), On The Town (Royal Albert Hall), Titanic (Toronto and Southwark Playhouse), Sweeney Todd (Tooting Arts Club and West End), One Man, Two Guvnors (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and The Sound of Music (London Palladium).



Jo Servi (Colonel Pickering) has extensive West End credits including Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall), Dreamgirls, Chess (London Colisseum), Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter); City of Angels (Donmar); Before The Dawn - Kate Bush (Hammersmith Apollo),



Mark Moraghan (Alfred P. Doolittle) is best known for his TV work with regular roles in Coronation Street, Holby City, Dream Team and Brookside. He is also known as a arrator of Thomas the Tank

Engine, following fellow Liverpudlians Ringo Starr and Michael Angelis, and currently voices Thomas & Friends for Dovetail Games.



Francesca Ellis (Mrs Pearce/Mrs Eynsford-Hill) was Madame Giry in The Phantom of the Opera (West End), Alternate Donna in Mamma Mia! and Cover to Patti LuPone in Company (West End).



Christopher Parkinson (Zoltan Karpathy) was cover Nate in The Devil Wears Prada (Dominion Theatre), cover Frank Hillard/Mr Jolly in Mrs Doubtfire (Shaftesbury Theatre), cover Bob Cratchit in Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (Southbank Centre); Riff in West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival), Hipster Dork/cover Kurt and Kurt’s Dad in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket),



Alfie Blackwell (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) played Sam Crow in King of Pangea at The King’s Head Theatre.



Sophie-Louise Dann (Mrs.Higgins/Mrs Hopkins) has extensive West End credits including Madame Morrible in Wicked (Apollo Victoria); Fergie in The Windsors: Endgame (Prince of Wales); Celia in The Girls - Best Actress in a musical Olivier nomination (Phoenix); Paula Paxton in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix); Barbara Castle MP in Made in Dagenham (Adelphi); Diana Divane in Lend Me a Tenor! - Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Role in a musical (Gielgud).



Conor McFarlane (Jamie) was in Heathers (West End, UK & Ireland Tour), Once (UK Tour), the UK premiere of Queen Of The Mist (Charing Cross Theatre).



James William-Pattison (Harry) was in The Simon & Garfunkel Story (UK/International Tour); Fisherman’s Friends (UK Tour/Toronto); Dirty Dancing (Dominion Theatre/UK Tour); Once (UK Tour); The Last Ship (UK Tour/Toronto).



Zaynah Ahmed (Ensemble) was Lisa in Mamma Mia (Novello Theatre).

Imogen Bailey (Ensemble) was Cover Anytime Annie in 42nd Street (Kilworth House); Ensemble/ 1st Cover Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical (Eventim Apollo London and UK & Ireland Tour); Stray/ On Stage Swing/ Cover Hannah & Spot Conlon in Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre).

Emma Fraser (Ensemble) was Ensemble/Onstage Swing in Once (UK tour); Ensemble Camelot (London Palladium); Ensemble Rags (The Hope Mill & Aria Entertainment).

Nadia Kramer (Ensemble) was Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (Royal Caribbean) and Stephanie

Mangano in Saturday Night Fever The Musical (Royal Caribbean). She was also in The Whistling (Mill at Sonning).



Creative team: