Silent Tours Presents WEST END MUSICALS SILENT DISCO WALKING TOUR

Silent Tours, producers of Silent Disco Walking Tours (Westend) Trip Advisor's number 1 ranked walking tour for London has announced the team will once again lead musical theatre lovers through the streets of London, as restrictions on outdoor entertainment are lifted.

As musical theatre enthusiasts are unable to go to an indoor venue to see shows, Silent Disco Walking Tours, which has been running for two years, offer the chance for audiences to get their musical theatre fix safely, as they are taken on an all singing, all dancing tour of the West End.

Visiting 20 theatres across the West End, guests are given commentary, facts, anecdotes along the way all of which make up a fascinating and vibrant history of London's theatre.

In between stops, audiences listen to musical tracks selected from shows that are playing or have played at each of the venues via a Silent Disco headset. Attendees are encouraged to sing, dance and have fun throughout as they experience a slice of musical theatre, whilst maintaining social distancing.

Producer and tour host Shaun Ames said "whilst the recent government grant to the arts has been celebrated and welcomed, theatres and indeed all arts venues wait anxiously for news on how the funds will be allocated. As we cautiously welcome a return to the possibility of indoor performances, we're well aware that for theatres, most will find the need for social distancing prohibitive, which is likely to mean that doors remain shut for months to come.

We hope that by relaunching our tours, we can not only provide musical theatre lovers with a chance to experience a slice of the West End in a socially distanced and responsible way, but also give people a chance to learn the rich history of West End Theatre and to understand how vital a part of both the culture and the economy it really is. In addition, we plan to give back what we can by donating a portion of the ticket sale to the Theatre Artist's fund"

Tickets cost £24 for a tour that lasts between two hours and two and a half hours, £5 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Theatre Artist's fund (https://theatreartists.fund) which has been set up by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) to provide emergency support for theatre workers and freelancers across the UK whilst theatres cannot operate.

As an outside event, Silent Disco Walking Tours are fully able to go ahead in compliance with government guidelines - by ensuring that all guests wear face masks - provided by the company and each tour has reduced its capacity to 16 people per tour.

