Sherman Theatre presents TALES OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM from 26th November - 31st December 2022.

Inspired by the famous fairy tales, Hannah McPake - writer, performer and star of numerous Sherman productions - reimagines the world of the Brothers Grimm in a new Christmas show for the whole family.

Directed by Artistic Director Joe Murphy, audiences will be transported from Edwardian Cardiff to the magical fairytale kingdom with a 21st century twist on what it means to be a princess taking charge of their own story.

Cardiff, 1913. Christmas Eve. Stevie's mum is a Suffragette, fighting for the right to vote. But Stevie just wants to fit in. Meanwhile, in the Grimmdom, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel are waiting for their Happy Ever After. But when a storm transports Stevie to this magic land, things begin to change. None of the stories are happening like they were supposed to. Will everything end in disaster? Or can Stevie save the Grimmdom and find her own Once Upon a Time?

Director Joe Murphy said, "One of the things that makes the festive season so special is the opportunity to come together and spend time with friends and family, and there is no better place to do that than at the theatre. Hannah McPake's reimagining of the Tales of the Brothers Grimm promises to be a joyous experience for our audiences this Christmas, brought to life by this hugely talented team of performers and creatives."

The Tales of the Brothers Grimm cast brings together a group of exceptional actor-musicians, including several Sherman Christmas favourites. As well as writing this year's show, Hannah McPake, who recently delighted audiences as Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, will return to the Sherman's Main House stage as Mum / Snow Queen. Hannah is co-founder of Gagglebabble. She wrote Tilting at Windmills for Radical Reinventions at the Sherman and Rodney and the Shrieking Sisterhood, starring Rhys Ifans, for Sherman Theatre's lockdown audio series Heart of Cardiff.

James Ifan (A Christmas Carol, Alice in Wonderland, Sherman Theatre) returns in the roles of Uncle Jack / Jacob Grimm / Prince Charming. And following his role last year as Jacob Marley in A Christmas Carol, Keiron Self (My Family, BBC) returns for his seventh Christmas production at the Sherman, this year as the Narrator.

Also joining the cast are Lily Beau (Y Golau / The Light, Channel 4 / S4C; Craith / Hidden, S4C) as Stevie and Katie Elin-Salt (The Tuckers, BBC Wales; Stella, Sky) as Cinderella / Hildegard.

They will be joined by Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Kyle Lima (The Pembrokeshire Murders, ITV; 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special, BBC), last seen on stage at the Sherman in The Motherf**ker with the Hat, as Uncle Will / Wilhelm Grimm / Wolf.

Bethzienna Williams (The Assassination of Katie Hopkins,Theatr Clwyd; We Hunt Together, BBC) will play Sleeping Beauty / Tina. Completing the cast will be Sarah Workman (Dance to the Bone, Sherman Theatre; Girls Don't Play Guitars, Liverpool Royal Court), returning to the Sherman as Rapunzel / Gretchen.

Artistic Director Joe Murphy (A Hero of the People, A Christmas Carol, Sherman Theatre) will be joined by a talented team, reuniting many of the creatives from previous Sherman Christmas shows. The team will include Associate Director Alice Eklund (Anthem, WMC, Heart of Cardiff Sherman Theatre), Composer Lucy Rivers (A Christmas Carol, Alice in Wonderland, Sherman Theatre), Musical Director Barnaby Southgate (Sunday in the Park with George, RWCMD; Nyrsys, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru), Designer Hayley Grindle (A Christmas Carol, Iphigenia in Splott, Sherman Theatre), Lighting Designer Andy Pike (A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol, Sherman Theatre) and Sound Designer Ian Barnard (A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol, Sherman Theatre).

Running Time: approx. 120 mins inc interval | Created for ages 7+