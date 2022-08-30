Sheffield Theatres Announce Cast For Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLAN

Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for the double bill of climate change plays by playwright Steve Waters: Resilience and On The Beach, part of The Contingency Plan, which will open at the Crucible, Sheffield on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October respectively.

Performing fixed roles across both plays, Joe Bannister (Trouble in Mind) will play the role of Will and Kiran Landa (Extinct) will play the role of Sarika. Joining them are: Geraldine Alexander (Oslo) playing Tessa in Resilience and Jenny in On The Beach, Peter Forbes (Jack Absolute Flies Again) playing Colin in Resilience and Robin in On The Beach, and Paul Ready (Motherland) playing Christopher in Resilience.

Paul Ready returns to Sheffield Theatres, having performed in World Music. Geraldine Alexander, Joe Bannister, Peter Forbes and Kiran Landa make their Sheffield Theatres debut with The Contingency Plan.



Steve Waters' climate-emergency double bill is brought up to date, specially revised for this Sheffield run thirteen years after their acclaimed debut in 2009. One play is a compelling family drama, the other a thrilling political satire. Each stands alone, together they're a fearless, funny and foreboding portrait of a near future.

Resilience

Freshly appointed as a government advisor Will is in Westminster and out of his depth. As environmental disaster looms, it's a race against time to take action, but can he get ministers to listen before it is too late?

On the Beach

Will's father was a leading climate scientist before retreating to the coast, his promising career mysteriously cut short. Now Will has picked up his father's work, and with the threat of a catastrophic flood moving ever closer, he returns to the family home with news that will force secrets to the surface.

Caroline Steinbeis, Director of Resilience, and Chelsea Walker, Director of On the Beach, said:

'We cannot wait to share The Contingency Plan with Sheffield audiences. The more we get to know these plays, the more urgent they seem to become. And we are thrilled to be working with such a talented, exciting company - we have an intimate cast of four for On the Beach, with Paul Ready joining Resilience to form a wider cast of five. We could not ask for a better company to bring these politically thrilling, entertaining and deeply moving plays to life.'



Tickets for The Contingency Plan are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.