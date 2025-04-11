Shaw2020 Theatre Company Announces Three-Week Run At Theatre At The Tabard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating Theatre at the Tabard's fortieth anniversary season, SHAW2020 theatre company returns to the popular London venue with a three-week run of Shaw vs Chekhov from 6th – 23rd August.

This double-bill pairs the award-winning SHAW2020 revival of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing with a new translation of Anton Chekhov's The Proposal.

Established in 2018, SHAW2020 continue their mission to bring classic works to diverse audiences through bold and inclusive productions. Their tour of Shaw's Village Wooing earned a Best Rediscovery award at the 2021 London Pub Theatre Awards, won Best Show and Best Performance (for Maryann O'Brien's portrayal of the character ‘Z') at the 2022 Birmingham Fringe Fest, and was a finalist at the 2022 Off West End (Offies) Awards.

“I am delighted to be playing Z again,” said Maryann O'Brien. “She is, without a doubt, one of my favourite characters and I can't wait to return to the rehearsal room with SHAW2020 and re-explore Shaw's Village Wooing, as well as discovering Natalya Stepanovna in Chekhov's The Proposal.”

The production also features an updated translation of The Proposal by SHAW2020 actor-producer Bethany Blake, who spent much of her youth living in Russia. Blake, who starred as Vivie Warren in SHAW2020's 2024 Mrs. Warren's Profession, said: “It's a privilege to have lived in Russia, to have been able to experience and absorb some level of cultural understanding that I've been able to utilise in this new translation of a master's work.”

Shaw Vs. Chekhov will also feature actors Joe Sargent and Anthony Wise, and will be directed by Jonas Cemm.

Dame Judi Dench, national treasure and a long-time supporter of SHAW2020, reminisced, “I have fond memories of performing in Village Wooing with Richard Briers.” Dench, who is Vice President of The Shaw Society, added, “It's wonderful to see SHAW2020's work continue to thrive, I wish their production continued success.”

Tickets for Shaw vs Chekhov are available now via www.tabard.org.uk.

