Shakespeare's RICHARD THE SECOND is on Tour Beginning in October

Tangle, in association with MAST Mayflower Studios, presents a radical and electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's Richard The Second, on tour 20 October - 27 November 2022.

Tangle, a touring theatre company championing African and Caribbean artistic excellence, is proud to announce a radical and electrifying new adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard The Second presented in its distinctive Southern African Township theatre style. Presented in association with MAST Mayflower Studios, and adapted and directed by Tangle Artistic Director Anna Coombs, the production will open at MAST on Thu 20 October 2022, tour venues across South West England from 25 October to 5 November, and run for 3 weeks at the Omnibus Theatre in London.

A nation is in turmoil. Three first cousins - Richard, Aumerle and Henry - battle for the supreme position of authority. Who will succeed in saving their country from a trail of ultimate destruction? And who will survive the challenge for the throne?

Tangle's unique interpretation of one of the most compelling of Shakespeare's history plays, exploring the politics of power and family alliances, will be performed by a multi-skilled ensemble of five. With an original score of Zimbabwean music and song, this new multicultural production offers a fast, powerful and fresh take on this state of the nation play, while celebrating talented artists whose multi-national voices are at the centre of Tangle's work. Richard The Second continues the company's long-term commitment to championing African Caribbean artistic excellence, presenting classic plays in new and surprising ways to audiences of all kinds.

'The music, archetypes, and languages that Tangle Theatre weave into it create moments of overwhelming beauty' Exeunt on Doctor Faustus

Anna Coombs, Artistic Director, Tangle, said, "We are excited to be presenting Richard The Second to audiences this autumn. I have always loved this play. Its power dynamics reflect so neatly our current situation, not only in this country but in communities across the world. Tangle's production offers a fresh contemporary reflection on the state of our nation and will also celebrate the excellence of globally talented artists whose multi-national voices are at the centre of the work. We are thrilled to have support from MAST Mayflower Studios, enabling us to deepen engagement with audiences in Southampton, South West England and nationally. I hope that this extraordinary story about the politics of power will inspire audiences of all ages, stages, cultures and backgrounds."

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive, Mayflower Theatre, said, "We are delighted to be supporting our associate company Tangle with this ambitious and thought-provoking production. We have developed a close relationship with Anna and her team, and they are a key partner in how we ensure our organisation reflects and serves our local community."

'A bold, fresh and rich production' Everything Theatre on Doctor Faustus

Championing African and Caribbean artistic excellence, Tangle's touring productions, Discovery projects, and artist development schemes, including KUKURA - a programme designed for companies who want to change their working culture for good and technical development scheme AMPLIFY , offering paid mentoring and workplace training for freelancers - provide a vital access point for diverse and often isolated communities, artists and audiences to come together. Tangle has a particular specialism of touring to and working in rural areas that have, historically, seen little multicultural representation.

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton | Swindon Arts Centre | Barnfield Theatre, Exeter | Brewhouse Taunton | Beaford Arts, North Devon | Artsreach, Dorchester | Theatre Royal Winchester | Lighthouse Poole | Pegasus Oxford | Omnibus Theatre, London