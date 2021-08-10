Shakespeare's Globe Announces The Return Of Standing Tickets Monday 19 July 2021 

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the return of the much-loved £5 'Groundling' standing tickets for the opening of Twelfth Night on the 29 July.

As a result of the easing of restrictions not permitting standing theatre tickets, the open-air Globe theatre has now announced that 200 of the £5 standing tickets are now on sale for performances from the 29 July. This number will allow for those who choose to social distance in the Yard. The number of standing tickets available will incrementally increase throughout the summer until the end of August when 400 Groundling tickets will be available for each performance.

Seating capacity will also gradually increase throughout the summer with spaces between groups sat on the same row remaining until mid-August. The open-air theatre has laid out plans to be back to full seated capacity by 23 August. The maximum capacity of the Globe is normally 1,600 and the theatre will return to full Groundling capacity (circa 600-700) at a future date. Since May, The Globe has welcomed over 32,000 audience members into 79 performances in our open-air theatre.

Neil Constable, CEO of Shakespeare's Globe, said: "We are very happy to be welcoming back Groundling standing audiences into the yard once more; being in the open-air and watching the action on stage as a Groundling is a unique experience that many of our audiences have greatly missed over the past year. Although the Government rules have relaxed, we will continue to maintain many of our COVID 19 safety procedures to ensure we keep our activities running and our staff and audiences as safe as possible. We remain cautiously optimistic that the systems we have in place will continue to safeguard our productions and the future of Shakespeare's Globe. With increased audiences, our income will hopefully be at levels to help recover some of our significant losses."

Michelle Terry, Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, said: "The very thing that theatre thrives on is the one thing that Covid denied us: the live, alchemical relationship between play, actor, audience, space and time. It has been beyond incredible to have opened our doors to live theatre again, but the beating heart of the Globe is the unique and ultra-live relationship between actor and groundling, standing together and ready for action. Well we're all ready. And we can't wait."

Despite restrictions lifting today, safety remains of key importance to the Globe, therefore social distancing on-stage, no intervals, and reduced audience capacity will continue to remain in place for the time being. All Globe staff will continue to wear a face covering and audiences are encouraged to do the same (particularly when moving from their seat). Enhanced cleaning, hand-sanitiser stations, contactless ticketing, modified routes and arrival points to avoid overcrowding will all remain.

From today, the piazza and onsite facilities (including the Globe shop) will reopen to audiences before the theatre doors open. Restrictions on booking party sizes have been lifted and temperature checks and check-in via the NHS app will no longer be mandatory. The Globe will also maintain its 'Book with Confidence and Exchange with Ease' pledge, allowing exchanges up to 24 hours ahead of a performance if a ticket holder cannot attend due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Swan at the Globe is now open at full-seating capacity. Welcoming guests for the bar, restaurant and events in a socially responsible manner.