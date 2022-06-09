Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Cast Of MIDSUMMER MECHANICALS

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and company for Midsummer Mechanicals opening in Sam Wanamaker Playhouse 28 July - 21 August.



The is the first time the Globe is premiering a full-scale production for families and young people. Midsummer Mechanicals is a co-production with Splendid Productions, directed by Lucy Cuthbertson and Kerry Frampton and written by Kerry Frampton and Ben Hales.



Midsummer Mechanicals is an hilarious new follow-up to the play-within-a-play from A Midsummer Night's Dream, following Peter Quince's troupe's attempt to recapture the success of their first hit show, Pyramus and Thisbe.



Lucy Cuthbertson is the Co-Director of Education at Shakespeare's Globe and was Artistic Director of Stantonbury Theatre. Lucy is a founding member of the theatre companies, Ridiculusmus and Kidbrooke Theatre Company - known as the most successful school-based theatre company in the UK, winning many awards including Fringe Report 'Best Play' for the world premiere of Hotel World, adapted from Ali Smith's novel. Kerry Frampton is the Founder and Artistic Director of Splendid Productions and has directed, adapted, and performed in their annual creative adaptations of classic texts since 2004. Ben Hales is the Associate Director of Splendid Productions. Work includes: The Epic Adventures of Robin Hood and Red Riding Hood versus the Wolf (Stantonbury Theatre), Goldilocks and the Three Musketeers (Battersea Arts Centre), Scrooge and the Seven Dwarves' (Theatre 503).

The Cast:

Melody Brown will play Patience Snout. Melody has recently worked for the RSC in Measure for Measure and The Taming of the Shrew. Previous theatre credits include: Henry V (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory), House and Garden, Bubbles (Watermill Theatre, Newbury), Tamburlaine (Yellow Earth), Two Pairs of Eyes (Inroads Productions), Last Journey (Pentabus), The History Boys (Selladoor Productions), Freefolk (Forest Forge), Fungus the Bogeyman (Pilot Theatre), The Life of Pi (Twisting Yarns), The Firebird (Bolton Octagon). Screen credits include: Eastenders (BBC).



Sam Glen will play Francis Flute. Sam will appear in Three Day Millionaire (Shush Pictures), set to be released later this year. Previous theatre credits include: The Kitchen Sink, Star Cross'd (Oldham Coliseum), Letter to Boddah, The Visitors Book (Hopemill Theatre), King Lear (Royal Exchange Theatre and Birmingham Rep). Screen credits: Doc Martin (ITV), World's End (CBBC), Coronation Street (ITV), The Street, Doctors (BBC) and Shameless (Channel 4).



Kerry Frampton will play Nicholas Bottom. Kerry is Artistic Director of Splendid Productions, clown, practitioner, director, theatre maker, writer, designer and musician. Previous theatre credits include I Love You, But... (Camden Peoples Theatre, The Vaults Festival), UBU (Splendid Tour), Wonders Wonders Wonders (Junction Theatre), Red Riding Hood versus The Wolf Hood, The Epic Adventures of Robin Hood (Stantonbury Theatre), The Odyssey, Woyzeck (UK & SE Asia Splendid Tour), Antigone, Medea, The Trial, Dr Faustus, The Good Woman of Szechuan, Animal Farm (Splendid UK Tour), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (UK Tour/National Theatre's 'Watch This Space' Festival), Carnival Messiah (West Yorkshire Playhouse/Queens Hall, Trinidad), A Change of Mind (Sadlers Wells), A Midsummer Night's Dream (ADC Theatre). Directing credits include Sleeping Beauty & The Beast (BAC), Goldilocks & the Three Musketeers (BAC), Puss in Moon Boots, and The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington (online Living Room Adventure, from Sleeping Trees). Kerry also works as a visiting lecturer and director at LAMDA, LIPA and Trinity Laban.



Jamal Franklin will play Peter Quince. Previous theatre credits include King Lear (Duke of York's Theatre), Sleeping Beauty & the Beast (BAC), Little Shop of Horrors (BJW), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Ireland), Lysistrata (Cockpit Theatre), Pornography (Royal & Derngate) and The Limit (Vaults Festival). Screen credits include Giddy Stratospheres (LJM), White Noise (Prism Productions), Crossing the Line (AlterEgo), Plunge (Grizzly Woof), Vloggers (Wild Street Productions), NT Live: King Lear (NT Live) and I'm Ok I Promise (Sun Catcher Productions).



The Company:

Casting Director - Nicholas Hockaday

Costume Supervisor - Sabia Smith

Designer - Rose Revitt

Directors - Lucy Cuthbertson and Kerry Frampton

Production Manager - Jody Robinson

Writers - Kerry Frampton and Ben Hales