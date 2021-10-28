Shakespeare's Globe Announces Cast for MEASURE FOR MEASURE in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the full cast of Measure for Measure, directed by Blanche McIntyre and designed by James Cotterill. Opening the Winter Season on the 19 November in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe.

This production of Measure for Measure presents Shakespeare's darkest comedy in a new light, set in a turbulent Britain of the 1970s. Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare's exploration of the corruption of power with razor-sharp wit and thrilling suspense.

Blanche most recently directed Hymn at the Almeida, Botticelli in the Fire at the Hampstead Theatre and Tartuffe at the National Theatre. Her previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes Bartholomew Fair (2019), The Winter's Tale (2018), As You Like It (2015), and The Comedy of Errors (2014).

The full cast of Measure for Measure:

Ashley Zhangazha will play Angelo and Messenger. Previous theatre credits include: Changing Destiny, Ah Wilderness (The Young Vic); Tina The Musical (Aldwych Theatre); Death Of A Salesman, Guys and Dolls, Hamlet (Royal Exchange) and Pericles, Danton's Death (National Theatre). TV includes: Darkness Rising, Humans (Channel 4); Manhunt S2 (ITV/Buffalo Pictures); Victoria II (Mammoth Screen); Doctors, Ordinary Lies (BBC)

Daniel Millar will play Provost, Elbow and Gentleman. Previous theatre credits include: The Play That Goes Wrong (West End); King Lear, Edward II, Frankenstein, The White Guard and A Midsummer Night's Dream (National Theatre) and The Winter's Tale (RSC). TV and film includes: Britannia and Trying Again (Sky); Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Doctors (BBC) and Downton Abbey (Carnival Pictures)

Eloise Secker will play Pompey, Mariana and Juliet. Previous theatre credits include: Imperium (West End/RSC); Merchant of Venice, The Rover/Two Noble Kinsmen/7 Acts Of Mercy (RSC); The Events (Young Vic); Enduring Song (Southwark Playhouse); Pants On Fire's Ovid's Metamorphoses (Flea Theatre, New York/UK Tour) and Splosh (Salisbury Playhouse/Prime Theatre).

Georgia Landers will play Isabella and Froth. Previous theatre credits include: The Winter's Tale, The Comedy of Errors (The RSC); A Woman of No Importance (UK Tour); Anna (National Theatre) and Antony & Cleopatra (National Theatre). TV credits include: The Girl Before (BBC); Press (Lookout Point/BBC) and The Looming Tower (Legendary / Hulu, Michael Slovis)

Gyuri Sarossy will play Lucio and Abhorson. Previous theatre credits include: Ravens: Spassky Vs. Fischer (Hampstead Theatre); Wendy And Peter (Lyceum Edinburgh); Chinglish (Park Theatre); The Seven Acts of Mercy, The Rover, Two Noble Kinsmen and Romeo andJuliet (Royal Shakespeare Company). TV and film includes: The Outlaws (Big Talk Productions); Foyle's War, Father Brown, Casualty (BBC); Einstein and Eddington (Company Pictures for BBC/HBO); Mercenaries (ABC) and Another Life (Boxer Films)

Hattie Ladbury will play Duke. Previous theatre credits include: The Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare's Globe); Nine Night (National Theatre/ Trafalgar Studios); The Road To Greenham (Lyric Hammersmith); The Norman Conquests, An Ideal Husband (Chichester Festival Theatre) and To Kill a Mockingbird, Macbeth, Lady Be Good (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). TV and film credits include: Sherlock; EastEnders; Call The Midwife (BBC) A Streetcat Named Bob (Sony Pictures) and Mrs Brown (Ecosse Films)

Ishia Bennison will play Escalus, Overdone, Francisca and Barnadine. Previous theatre credits include: Romeo & Juliet; Merry Wives of Windsor; Mad World My Masters; Cymbeline; Measure for Measure (Royal Shakespeare Company); Goats; Our Private Life; (Royal Court) and the all-female Julius Caesar (The Donmar). TV and film credits include: Happy Valley, New Tricks, Last Tango in Halifax (BBC); At Home With The Braithwaites, Much Ado About Nothing (BBC); King David (Paramount Pictures) and Jesus Of Nazareth (ITC Entertainment)

Josh Zaré will play Claudio, Friar Peter and Servant. Previous theatre credits include: The Mikvah Project (Orange Tree Theatre) and Every Day I Make Greatness Happen (Hampstead Theatre). TV and Film includes Killing Eve (BBC); Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4); Liar (Two Brothers Pictures); Last Night in Soho (Big Smoke Pictures) and Eurovision (Netflix).

Casting by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Full Creative Team includes:

James Cotterill - Designer

Tim Sutton - Composer

Craig Ritchie - Assistant Director

EJ Boyle - Choreographer

Sian Harris - Costume Supervisor

Philip d'Orléans - Fight Director

Giles Block - Globe Associate, Text

Glynn MacDonald - Globe Associate, Movement

Tess Dignan - Globe Associate, Voice

Malcolm Rippeth - Candle Consultant

Musicians

Kat Gillham - Piano/Singing

Beth Higham-Edwards - Percussion

Rob Updegraff - Guitar

For more information visit: Shakespearesglobe.com