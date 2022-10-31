Series 4 Tour of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Announces Spring 2023 Dates
Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday November 4.
Drag Royalty will werk* their way across the UK in 2023 with The Series 4 Tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, and including a date at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, plan for 18 nights of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK sashay their way across the country.
Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday November 4 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the multi-award-winning media company behind the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.
Tour Dates
Fri April 14 PLYMOUTH, PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS
Sat April 15 BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON DOME
Sun April 16 SOUTHAMPTON, MAYFLOWER THEATRE
Tues April 18 BIRMINGHAM, SYMPHONY HALL
Wed April 19 MANCHESTER, OPERA HOUSE
Fri April 21 GLASGOW, KINGS
Sat April 22 STOCKTON, STOCKTON GLOBE
Sun April 23 SHEFFIELD, CITY HALL
Mon Apr 24 LIVERPOOL, EMPIRE
Thurs Apr 27 NOTTINGHAM, ROYAL CONCERT HALL
Fri April 28 LONDON, ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Sat April 29 SOUTHEND, CLIFFS PAVILION
Sun April 30 CARDIFF, MOTORPOINT ARENA
Mon May 01 SWANSEA, SWANSEA ARENA
Wed May 03 IPSWICH, ISPWICH REGENT
Thurs May 04 NEWCASTLE, O2 CITY HALL
Sat May 06 LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS
Sun May 07 BRISTOL, BRISTOL HIPPODROME
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.
The winner and top two finalists of Series 4 are yet to be announced but the tour will feature ALL 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.
Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.
"Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!"
