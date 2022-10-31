Series 4 Tour of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Announces Spring 2023 Dates

Drag Royalty will werk* their way across the UK in 2023 with The Series 4 Tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, and including a date at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, plan for 18 nights of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK sashay their way across the country.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday November 4 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the multi-award-winning media company behind the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

Tour Dates

Fri April 14 PLYMOUTH, PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

Sat April 15 BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON DOME

Sun April 16 SOUTHAMPTON, MAYFLOWER THEATRE

Tues April 18 BIRMINGHAM, SYMPHONY HALL

Wed April 19 MANCHESTER, OPERA HOUSE

Fri April 21 GLASGOW, KINGS

Sat April 22 STOCKTON, STOCKTON GLOBE

Sun April 23 SHEFFIELD, CITY HALL

Mon Apr 24 LIVERPOOL, EMPIRE

Thurs Apr 27 NOTTINGHAM, ROYAL CONCERT HALL

Fri April 28 LONDON, ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Sat April 29 SOUTHEND, CLIFFS PAVILION

Sun April 30 CARDIFF, MOTORPOINT ARENA

Mon May 01 SWANSEA, SWANSEA ARENA

Wed May 03 IPSWICH, ISPWICH REGENT

Thurs May 04 NEWCASTLE, O2 CITY HALL

Sat May 06 LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS

Sun May 07 BRISTOL, BRISTOL HIPPODROME

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.

The winner and top two finalists of Series 4 are yet to be announced but the tour will feature ALL 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.

"Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!"