Sergeant Troy Takes Over Role of DCI Barnaby in MIDSOMER MURDERS UK Tour

Daniel Casey, who created the role of Sergeant Troy in ITV's Midsomer Murders from 1997 to 2008, will now take on the role of Inspector Tom Barnaby in the world premiere of Guy Unsworth's stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger's Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International. The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October, with a national press night on Thursday 30 October, and will tour through to April 2026. The UK tour is produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd.

Daniel said of taking on the role originally created by John Nettles, “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger's Drift was a real surprise.

“Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage.

“It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sgt Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

John Nettles, in response, said, “How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger's Drift.

“Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I'm delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption.

“He has a fabulous track record in his stage work - and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!”

Daniel's recent theatre credits include Professor Plum in Cluedo (UK Tour), Walter in Sleepless: A Musical Romance (Troubadour Wembley), Bernard in Yes, Prime Minister (Theatr Clywd), Laurence in Abigail's Party (UK Tour) and Roger in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (National Theatre). Daniel's recent television credits include Terry in Emmerdale (ITV), Tom Bailey in EastEnders (BBC), Gavin Williamson in Theresa V Boris: How May Became PM (Juniper TV) and Tom Finlay in Coronation Street (ITV).

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger's Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift will be directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

