Selina Helliwell Brings One-Woman Show To Brighton Fringe

Multi award-winning Manchester theatre maker brings a production to the Brighton Fringe for the first time...

Selina Helliwell's newest play 'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' will be hitting the Rotunda Theatre: Squeak at the Brighton Fringe this May! Following a successful debut at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival and a short run at the Hen & Chickens in London, this one woman show is continuing to make its way across the country. And the next stop is Brighton.

'The Formidable Lizzie Boone' will pull you into Lizzie's world for a night of drama, healing and dark humour.

Centred around a therapist's office, the show explores the intricacies of humanity through a woman who loves vodka with lemonade and a cat called Lionel.

Lizzie catapults us through her life; from the torment of school bullies to darker experiences and chaotic spirals; the pieces of her life that jammed together, eventually pushing her over the edge and into her recent breakdown.

With lively voice-overs bringing to life an array of characters from soothing therapist Marie to wild child Debz, amongst others, this play is bursting with soul and humanity.

A burlesque dance scene also features, showing off the sensual and theatrical side of burlesque and highlighting 'the art of tease' to be a way of finding your own spark and celebrating your womanhood.

Lizzie is played by writer Selina Helliwell who has worked with emerging Northern Director Hannah Heaton, and many talented voice actors, to bring this piece together.

Trigger Warning: Contains references to mental health/breakdowns and sexual assault.

So join Lizzie Boone in May for a night of drama, dark comedy and maybe a nipple tassel or two...

Thursday 19th May at 7:45PM, Friday 20th May at 6:15PM and Saturday 21st May at 15:15PM, The Rotunda Theatre: Squeak, Regency Square, BN1 2FH