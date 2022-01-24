Sedos Returns to the Bridewell Theatre With WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING

Sedos return to the Bridewell Theatre in central London from 22-26 February for the company's first production of 2022, the beautiful and expansive When the Rain Stops Falling, a contemporary drama about family, betrayal and forgiveness, spanning four generations and two hemispheres. All throughout eighty years of torrential rain.

The award-winning play, by Australian playwright Andrew Bovell, moves from the claustrophobia of a London flat in 1959 to the windswept coast of southern Australia, and into the heart of the Australian desert in 2039.

It interweaves a series of connected stories as seven people confront the mysteries of their past in order to understand their future, revealing how patterns of secrets, love and abandonment are passed on.

When the Rain Stops Falling received its European premiere at the Almeida Theatre, London, in May 2009. Andrew Bovell is a celebrated Australian writer, best known for Speaking in Tongues and Baz Luhrmann 's Strictly Ballroom.

Director Helena Bumpus says: "I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into Andrew Bovell 's work. He is an excellent writer. His style is almost filmic in the way he structures the scenes and the plot - which would make sense considering his crossover of work in film.

"Bovell guides us through his script. He leaves us plenty of air so we have to come up with our own interpretations. He does not smother us, but he helps and hints. He gifts us with not only a multidimensional plot, but also complex characters - and an even more complicated timeline! - with connections to one another that have been thrilling to explore.

"I am thrilled to be working with an extremely talented cast on this exciting production. We look forward to bringing Sedos' first production of 2022 to life."