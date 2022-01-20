Secretsundaze Turns 20 With Parties Across Multiple London Venues

UK clubbing institution Secretsundaze is to celebrate 20 years of definitive party experiences with a number of special events throughout 2022. The fist part of this year-long series kicks off at fabric on January 30th with more to follow on March 12th at Colour Factory, April 14th at Venue MOT, May 14th at Oval Space and July 9th at multiple Hackney Wick venues. Esteemed co-founders and residents Giles Smith and James Priestley will anchor each party with guests including Jeremy Underground, Paramida, Galcher Lustwerk, Ash Lauryn, Jamie Tiller, Shy One and more to be announced.

In many ways, Secretsundaze is the last of its kind; the famously familial party first began as a way for house heads, James and Giles, to play records to their mates. It was simply about following hearts not hype and connecting with like-minded people through music and dancing. There has, however, never been any expense spared when it comes to production; a Secretsundaze dance floor is always a place of bright colour and lush design and will also be notably diverse.

Over the last 20 years, the party has called many of the capital's most revered venues home, as well as hosting all around the world, establishing a much-loved residency in Barcelona and one-off events at Robert Johnson, Closer, Off Week and tons more. Whoever is playing (hundreds of tasteful headliners have included the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, Omar S, Move D, Peach, Antal, Carista, Roman Flügel, Shanti Celeste, Floating Points and plenty more) you will find a perfect mix of past, present and future sounds with authentic roots and a timeless spirit. This is also reflected in Secretsundaze's record label and community-focused recording studio, both of which stick to the mantra, 'True Dance Music Spirit.'

Further to that is the Dance 2 Sustain initiative which was introduced to Secretsundaze events in 2020 as a way of taking action against climate change. Measures include a £1 "green tax" on tickets, which is used to implement a reusable plastic cup solution at all events, saving over 28,000 cups from going to landfill in 2021 alone. The party's also committed to negotiating the use of train travel for international artists, offsetting flights where this isn't possible and booking more local / UK talent.

Co-founder James Priestley says, "We feel super lucky to have been able to do what we love for so long and we really wouldn't be here without the support of our incredible community, a constant source of inspiration and strength. Whilst it's great to take stock on reaching the 20-year milestone, we're even more excited about what the future holds and the various different directions we're planning to take things. Long live Sundaze!"

The anniversary celebrations kick off with Giles and James playing an extended set in fabric's iconic Room 2. This is a fitting opening event that harks back to the early days of Secretsundaze as it is a Sunday party that runs from 2pm until 10:30pm. Room 2 is newly refurbished and with a brilliantly high-spec sound system so this one promises to be an intimate and altogether perfect gathering. After that, March 12th sees new school talents Ash Lauryn, Alex Kassian and Aqwea join James and Giles at choice Hackney Wick spot Colour Factory, then on April 14th Sundaze heads to stripped back, rave-ready Bermondsey spot Venue MOT Unit 18 for an Easter special (details TBA).

May 14th will be a classic Secretsundaze day and night summer opening party at Oval Space featuring a UK debut for US rapper, DJ and producer Galcher Lustwerk's brand new live show, Bianca Lexis, Jonny Rock and many more still to be announced.

Lastly for now, July 9th will be another day and night party spread across five dance floors in prime Hackney Wick spots which will all celebrate the long-running open-air dancing tradition that defines Secretsundaze. Instead of a heavy reliance on big headliners, the line-up will focus on over 15 Sundaze favourites from across the dance music spectrum, with all getting lengthy sets to stretch into the deepest corners of their collections.

Limited, low-cost tickets are already on sale for all these dates so move quickly before the full lineups are revealed; these magical events are sure to sell out. Tickets; ra.co