Second Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival Opens Next Week

The much anticipated Liverpool Theatre Festival returns next week with an exciting line-up to celebrate and showcase the region's performing and creative arts talent.

The outdoor live event is back for its second year and organisers will present a programme which features 23 performances of 16 shows across 12 days.

Liverpool Theatre Festival was created by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms, and was first staged in September 2020 to help support the city's creative arts industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. The event won praise from audiences and critics alike, and returns bigger for 2021. New for this year, seven-day fringe event Little LTF was staged in July to champion and showcase new works and talent, attracting 1,200 festivalgoers.

Liverpool Theatre Festival runs between Wednesday 1 September and Sunday 12 September 2021, and is once again being staged at St Luke's Bombed Out Church in Liverpool city centre.

One-woman comedy show 2Gorgeous4U - From Ladette To Laundrette starring Liverpool actress Lynne Fitzgerald opens the festival on Wednesday 1 September. Something About George - The George Harrison Story featuring Liverpool actor and musician Daniel Taylor closes the festival on Sunday 12 September. Both productions are being premiered at the event.

Liverpool Theatre Festival is funded by Liverpool City Council and Culture Liverpool, sponsored by Falconer Chester Hall, and supported by Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres and dBS Solutions.

The festival will adhere to any Covid-19 and Government guidelines required at the time.