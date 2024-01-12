Sebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sebbie Hall spreads kindness to disadvantaged young people in the way of providing grants to organisations that work with young people who are disadvantaged due to disability. He has donated £7,500 to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to help disadvantaged young people come to the theatre. With bucket collections he held at the recent pantomime Snow White, the money totals £9,000.

As part of his mission to continue spreading kindness, Sebbie donated 64 teddy bears to the Grand Theatre during the pantomime season, with one being handed out to a young person in the audience at the end of every performance of Snow White.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre Adrian Jackson said; “We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to Sebbie for his support and for the great idea he had or spreading kindness at our panto. The fundraising was a triumph, and our audiences were clearly very generous. We look forward to spreading more Grand Theatre magic to all those who benefit from Sebbie's kindness.”

The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation was set up with Sebbie by Sebbie's family in March 2022. Due to his efforts to make a positive difference to the lives of vulnerable young people, Sebbie Hall was given a World Compassion Award.

Sebbie's family understand the difficulties that people with disabilities face, both socially and when trying to gain employment. Sebbie himself has a rare chromosome anomaly resulting in physical and communication difficulties, together with moderate learning disabilities. The Foundation works to fund projects for people with learning disabilities, to enable them to lead fulfilled lives, keeping kindness always at the forefront.

For more information visit sebbiehall.com.