Scoot Theatre Announce Cast For Summer Shakespeare Double Bill

Scoot Theatre have announced the cast for their outdoor, family-friendly summer productions of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, touring (mainly) cricket clubs in the South East.

The cast of six actor-musicians includes: Aaron Sidwell (Eastenders, Wicked UK Tour and Loserville: The Musical in the West End), Tricia Adele-Turner (Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Legally Blonde - all West End), Scarlet Wilderink (Pinocchio at The National Theatre, War Horse at the New London Theatre and soon to appear in The Life of Pi at the Wyndhams), Darrell Brockis (Private Lives, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Blithe Spirit all at the Mill at Sonning, House And Garden at the Watermill and the Batman World Tour), Simmie Kaur (Emperor's New Clothes at Northern Stage) and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama graduate Miles Henderson.

The sixty-minute, family-friendly adaptations will be touring for 24 dates over August and September, visiting 17 cricket grounds, as well as The Turbine Theatre on the Jetty, South HIll Park Arts Centre and The Riverhouse Barn. Folliowing their sell-out weekend at 'Barnfest' last year, Scoot will be partnering with The Barn Theatre in Cirecencester again to co-produce a weekend of Shakespeare fun at the stunning Notgrove Estate in the Cotswolds on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August.

Formed by actor Max Hutchinson in lockdown last year, Scoot toured their production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in August 2020 for 2 weeks, visitiing 10 venues and playing to 2500 people. They followed this up with a brand new, three-person adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at East Molesey Cricket Club in December. An associate company of The Riverhouse Barn in Walton-On-Thames and supported by Elmbridge Borough Council, Scoot are a community-centred company with a focus on engaging new audiences. This year they will be offering Question and Answer sessions after every show for anyone who may want to talk more about the plays, Shakespeare or theatre in general.

Hutchinson said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Scoot is expanding this year. We have more than doubled the size of our tour from last summer, giving us the chance to offer accessible, family-friendly Shakespeare to many more people, and so I am hugely grateful to all the cricket clubs for their support. We've chosen two of Shakespeare's most famous comedies this year as we want to share a bit of joy after a very dark 18 months. The plays are also about restoring some normality from chaos and I think we can all relate to that at the moment!"

Scoot will be touring A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors from 5 August to 5 September, visiting Dorking CC, Esher CC, The Riverhouse Barn, Leatherhead CC, Valley End CC, Walton-On-Thames CC, South Hill Park Arts Centre, The Turbine on the Jetty, Worplesdon and Burpham CC, Egham CC, Chessington CC, The Barn at Notgrove, East Molesey CC, Shepperton CC, Beddington CC, Wimbledon CC, Godalming CC, Ashtead CC, Pyrford CC, Blackheath (Surrey) CC and Farnham CC.

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.scoottheatre.com