Schalk Bezuidenhout Announces Soho Theatre Run With SOUTH AFRICAN WHITE BOY

Two-time SA Comic's Choice Award winner, Schalk Bezuidenhout is bringing his Edinburgh Fringe 2019 debut hour South African White Boy to the Soho Theatre in Spring 2020. One of South Africa's best and most exciting young comedians, Schalk returns to the UK after previous sell out runs at London's Soho Theatre and Leicester Square Theatre from Tuesday 14th April until Saturday 18th April 2020. Tickets are available now from www.sohotheatre.com/shows/schalk-bezuidenhout.

Schalk Bezuidenhout was born in a very Afrikaans, 'bring-back-Apartheid' town right next to the airport in Johannesburg. His family and friends stood back as they watched Schalk evolve from an Afrikaans conservative caterpillar into a beautiful drama queen butterfly, complete with a moustache and furry afro. It was obvious to Schalk's parents that he would study drama, and to help numb the pain they sent him away to study at the University of Cape Town. During that time, Schalk slowly began to realise that there was so much more to life than short shorts and rugby, and started doing stand-up.

Schalk brings his unique contemporary Afrikaans perspective to the global comedy stage. He has a host of accolades to his name already including nominee and winner of the Savanna Newcomer Award at the Comics Choice Awards 2013, nominee of Breakthrough Act at the Comics Choice Awards 2014 and winner of the Intermediate Award at the Comics Choice Awards 2015. Schalk also has an array of high-profile live appearances under his belt, opening for Trevor Noah in 2015 and 2017, recording his own stand up special for Comedy Central and performing at the Trending Comics Gala at Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland and Dubai. Schalk featured on Andrew Maxwell's Welcome to Wherever You Are (BBC Radio 4) and also starred in major feature length film Kanari.

Dates

14/04/20, 8:30pm LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

15/04/20, 8:30pm LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

16/04/20, 8:30pm LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

17/04/20, 8:30pm LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

18/04/20, 8:30pm LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com





