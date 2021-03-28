Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Announces Upcoming Concerts For 2021 and 2022

Two performances have been rescheduled for 2022, including Lionel Richie, moved to Saturday July 2 2022, and Lewis Capaldi, moved to Thursday July 7 2022.

Mar. 28, 2021  
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is continuing to announce concerts that will be held in 2021 and 2022, with one or two new concerts being announced on Monday morning.

Other concerts for 2021 have been moved to later in the summer.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates. Ticketmaster will contact customers to confirm details.

Upcoming Concerts:

Crowded House Tuesday 8 June 2021

The Beach Boys Sunday 13 June 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race Sunday 20 June 2021

Bryan Adams Thursday 1 July 2021

Kaiser Chiefs Sunday 8 August 2021

Westlife Tuesday 17 August 2021

Nile Rodgers & CHIC Friday 20 August 2021

Keane Saturday 21 August 2021

Olly Murs Friday 27 August 2021

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro Saturday 28 August 2021

Snow Patrol Friday 10 September 2021

Duran Duran Friday 17 September 2021

Lionel Richie Saturday 2 July 2022

Lewis Capaldi Thursday 7 July 2022

Stay up to date on all future announcements at https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/.


