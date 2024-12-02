Satirical Musical QUEENS Begins Development in the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new musical, Queens, based on the legendary rivalry between Mary, Queen of Scots, and Elizabeth I, is officially in development. The production is set to commence workshops in London in early 2025, with a book by Kieron Knights and music and lyrics by Joel Toews.

Queens has been described as a bold and satirical reimagining of the turbulent relationship between these historic monarchs. The production promises to blend sharp humour with dramatic flair, offering a comedic and modern take on the dynamic between Mary and Elizabeth. A spokesperson for the production stated, "Queens delivers a vibrant and thought-provoking take on two of the most fascinating figures in British history."

Workshops for Queens will take place in London in 2025, with updates on casting, the creative team, and production timelines to follow.

