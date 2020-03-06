Sarah Smith Appointed As Technical Director Of The Abbey Theatre

The Abbey Theatre today, 6 March 2020, announced that Sarah Smith has been appointed to the role of Technical Director of The Abbey Theatre.

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of The Abbey Theatre said: "We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team. The staff of the Abbey put huge pride and passion into the production of plays. In her role as Technical Director, Sarah will oversee the work of the production, stage management, lighting and sound, stage tech and costume departments at the theatre and will also join the Senior Management Team. As we embark on an ambitious year delivering large scale productions such as Faith Healer, A Taste of Honey and the world premiere of Marina Carr's cycle of plays The Boy, Sarah's leadership experience across major international organisations will be a huge asset to the Abbey."

Sarah Smith, Technical Director of The Abbey Theatre added: "I am thrilled to be joining the Abbey. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful organisation and team as it looks to an ambitious and exciting future."

Over the last 30 years, Sarah has held positions across artistic and technical fields, including Production Manager, Technical Direction, Operations Director and Production Director in Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Macau, Mexico, Canada, and the USA.

Her experience includes International festivals, resident shows, touring and venue management for companies such as Dragone, QPAC, Major Brisbane Festivals, Uniplan Hong Kong and, for the last 3 years, Cirque du Soleil. Sarah has also worked on other high profile events such as The Rugby World Cup. Sarah took up her role on 2 March 2020.





