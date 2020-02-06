Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely Will Star In 2020 Tour Of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will revive their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams in the new UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical comedy, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the creators of multi award-winning Jersey Boys, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. This follows a highly successful premiere tour in 2017. The 2020 Tour will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal on 30 July 2020 and will once again be directed by Matthew White. Further casting is to be announced.

Samantha Womack is best known for her long-running role as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders. Most recently, Samantha guest starred in last year's series of Silent Witness and she has also played Tanya Dawson for three series of the hit comedy Mount Pleasant, Ingrid in Home Again, Ruth in Babes in the Wood, Imogen in Imogen's Face and Mandy in the hugely popular Game On. Samantha's film credits include the box office breaking Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Her stage credits include Nellie Forbush in the Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-winning production of South Pacific (Barbican Theatre & UK Tour), Michael Grandage's West End production of Guys & Dolls opposite Patrick Swayze (Piccadilly Theatre) and Peter Hall's production of Pinter's Betrayal (Theatre Royal Bath). Most recently, Samantha starred in The Girl on the Train in the West End and on a UK Tour.

Cameron Blakely's previous theatre credits include the role of Thenardier in Les Misérables, a role he played for two years in London's West End. Cameron was also part of the 25th Anniversary at the O2, where he played Bamatabois. Other credits include Smee in Stiles and Drewe's Peter Pan at the Adelphi Theatre and Fagin in Oliver! at The Watermill Theatre. He has also appeared in many productions at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and The Taming of the Shrew. Most recently, he played Dennis Dupree in the UK Tour of Rock of Ages, and Lex Hogan in Eugenius! at The Other Palace.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman wrote or co-wrote the film screenplays for Sleeper, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Manhattan Murder Mystery, For the Boys and Intersection, and was head writer for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Rick Elice's play, Peter and the Starcatcher, received nine nominations and won five 2012 Tony Awards. He also wrote the book for The Cher Show, a musical based on the early life and career of Cher, which opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway in December 2018. Andrew Lippa wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical, Big Fish, the music for the Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin's play The Farnsworth Invention and the book, music and lyrics for the Drama Desk award-winning musical The Wild Party. He wrote the song called 'Evil Like Me', which was sung by Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth in the 2015 Disney film Descendants.

British director Matthew White has directed the UK Tours of Mr Stink, Carousel and The Producers, the UK Tour and West End run of the multi award-winning Top Hat, and, for the Menier Chocolate Factory, The Boy Friend, She Loves Me, Candide, Sweet Charity (and West End) and Little Shop of Horrors (and West End).

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2020 UK & Ireland Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk.

Tour Dates

30 July - 8 August Newcastle Theatre Royal 0844 811 2121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

11-15 August Liverpool Empire 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

18-22 August Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin 0844 847 2455 www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

25-29 August Glasgow King's Theatre 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre

1-5 September His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

8-12 September The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

15-19 September Royal & Derngate, Northampton 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

29 September - 3 October New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7646

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

6-10 October Bristol Hippodrome 0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

13-17 October Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555 www.trch.co.uk

20-24 October New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7645 www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

27-31 October Churchill Theatre, Bromley 020 3285 6000 www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

3-7 November The Lowry, Salford 0343 208 6000 www.thelowry.com

10 - 14 November New Theatre, Oxford 0844 871 3020

www.atgtickets.com/oxford





