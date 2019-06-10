Samantha Mumba To Share Role Of Teen Angel With Peter Andre and Ore Oduba In The UK and Ireland Tour Of GREASE

TV presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing, Ore Oduba, will play the role of Teen Angel at additional dates on the UK and Ireland tour of GREASE. Ore alternates the role with Peter Andre. As previously announced, Ore will play the role on 24 & 25 June and from 29 June to 16 July at Leeds Grand, the opening venue of the tour. In addition, Ore will perform at Birmingham Hippodrome on 19, 20 23 & 24 August and King's Theatre, Glasgow from 27 to 31 August.

Peter Andre's dates, as previously announced, are 19 - 22 June, 26 - 28 June and 17 - 20 July at Leeds Grand Theatre, 24 - 26 July at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, 30 July - 3 August at Sunderland Empire, 13 - 17 August and 21 & 22 August at Birmingham Hippodrome, 10 - 14 September at Curve, Leicester, 24 - 28 September at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin, 2 - 5 October at New Theatre, Oxford and 8 - 12 October at Churchill Theatre, Bromley.

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress and TV presenter, Samantha Mumba, will play the role of Teen Angel from 17 - 23 September at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.

To date, Samantha Mumba has scored seven Top 5 hits in Ireland, and in the UK she's made chart history for having the most UK Top 10 hits by an Irish female solo artist including over 5 million sales worldwide. In the United States, Samantha has had her album certified Gold along with Billboard recently naming "Gotta Tell You" one of the catchiest choruses of the 21st century. Samantha is now poised to release new music in Summer 2019 and is currently completing her long awaited new album.

GREASE opens at Leeds Grand Theatre on 19 June, running there until 20 July 2019. The tour then continues until October 2019. This new production of GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Also in the cast are Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo, Jordan Abey as Doody, Ryan Anderson as Roger, Damian Buhagiar as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchy, Natalie Woods as Jan, Tara Sweeting as Marty, Dale White as Eugene, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch, Abigail Climer as Cha Cha, Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine and Will Haswell as Johnny Casino. Completing the cast are Thea Bunting as Cynthia, Emily Beth Harrington as Carly, Jonathan Hermosa Lopez as Bobby, Dom Hutcheson as Mickey, Ruby May Martinwood as Sofia, Lindsay McAllister as Donna Sue and Kevin O'Dwyer as Chad.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors, including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta, all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Guy Hoare and sound design by Tom Marshall and casting by David Grindrod CDG for DGA.

This new production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, William Sinclair, Ricardo Marques, Hunter Arnold and Curve.

Website: greasethemusicalontour.com





