Sadler's Wells Presents L'ATISSE L CASA

Sadler's Wells presents new digital works by Sadler's Wells New Wave Associate L'ATISSE Rhoden with the World Premiere of L CASA in the Lilian Baylis Studio on Thursday 19 & Friday 20 May.

Inspired by personal narratives and shifting perspectives, Dutopiaa??is a short film that follows the story of Lilli-Mai, a young woman navigating unresolved trauma from her home life. After witnessing physicalities between her parents, Lilli-Mai subconsciously develops a new way of coping with her realities to keep the peace at home. Following on from Dutopia, EDIH is the first dance offering of the series featuring Lula. This twisted and raw film touches on themes of dysmorphia and the health of self expectations.

As part of the evening, L'ATISSE invitesa??NAVA LDNa??to curate thea??NAVA Cafe. This hybrid pop-up, designed in collaboration with Architecta??Russell Royer, will bring communities together in a cosy and collaborative environment where everyone's invited.a??Through a shared love of soulful hip hop, beats and R&B, expect the usual good vibrations and a non-traditional space for creatives where you can drop in,a??meet someone new and soak up the ambience.a??NAVA Cafe will be open for anybody to drop by from Tuesday 17 to Friday 20a??May.a??



Director and choreographer L'ATISSE said: "L CASA isn't just an invitation to my creative home, but a trinket box of unspoken languages that I hope offers a mental space for perspective and healing for those experiencing it. Music videos are my top source of inspiration. To create a film with music as the communicator on themes I'm wholeheartedly passionate about is a moment that I'm grateful to share, especially with the Artists involved.

"The NAVA cafe is so overdue in my eyes. We've been searching for venues to provide a nice chill spot for creatives, and now we can finally start with our own. No rules, just vibes. A collaborative space with dope music, for everyone, by us. NAVA is driven by music lovers and our community, without each other we don't have much so I hope this pop up provides comfortability to our people in places where we know we belong."

L'ATISSE Rhoden is a Sadler's Wells New Wave Associate

The show is part of Well Seasoned, celebrating Black dance